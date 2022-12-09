‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Opens Up About Bonding With Kevin Costner Over Baseball and Family

Actor Neal McDonough, who appeared as businessman Malcolm Beck in 6 episodes of Yellowstone during Season 2, recently spoke with Fox News about his appearance on the show. He also discussed bonding with Kevin Costner about baseball and family among other things.

Their collaboration on Yellowstone was not the first time the two men had worked together. They also appeared in the 2006 film “The Guardian” together. McDonough said it was great reconnecting with Costner again more than 15 years after that experience.

“We were both college baseball players, so during lunch, we would take batting practice and hit balls and talk about life,” said McDonough. “I really got to know Kevin pretty well during that film. And then when I got ‘Yellowstone,’ it was just really great to see him again.”

McDonough said that he and Costner also bonded with one another about being family guys. McDonough has 5 kids while Costner has 7. “There are a few times when I get to talk about things that are really, really important to me in my life, and that’s my relationship with God and family,” McDonough explained. “For me, it’s family first, me second. God first, me second. And when you’re run by those rules, things are a lot easier. You’re not as tempted to do stupid things… We all make mistakes every single day. But it’s how we get up the next day and kind of dust it off that dictates what kind of person you are. In our house, our relationship with God is incredibly important.”

Is Neal McDonough’s Character on Yellowstone Actually Dead?

The last time Yellowstone fans saw McDonough’s character, he was mortally wounded by Costner’s character. Though many folks assumed that meant his character was dead, it turns out that might not be the case.

“Malcolm Beck is certainly not dead,” McDonough declared. “There have been lots of discussions about how you could ever bring Malcolm back if we did. And you know… I don’t really watch any of the stuff that I do because it’s always just kind of strange for me. The reason I don’t want to watch Malcolm Beck is that I think he would just scare the heck out of me if I watched him on screen. I can’t imagine what Malcolm Beck would be like after he comes back… and gets revenge against the whole Dutton family. I just think it would be fantastic television, but we’ll see.”

Though he would certainly be open to the idea of making a comeback on the show, he ultimately admitted that decision would be left up to the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan.

“Taylor’s a mighty busy guy right now,” he said. “And you know, my wife, and I are so busy doing our films that I’m not sure we’ll ever have the time to… get it done. But I certainly would love to do that for sure — get back in the saddle one more time against Kevin.”