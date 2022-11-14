‘Yellowstone’s New Cast Member Reveals She Was ‘Freaking Out’ During First Day on Season 5 Set

Yellowstone‘s newest cast member hasn’t even graduated high school yet. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that she says that joining such an acclaimed show is intimidating. In a new interview, 16-year-old actress Orli Gottesman admitted she was “freaking out” while at her first day of work on the show.

Gottesman joins Yellowstone‘s Season 5 as Halie. The character serves as a love interest for Carter (Finn Little). Entertainment Weekly describes the character as a “confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter.”

A news release further explains how Halie’s character arc intersects with Carter’s and how the characters influence each other.

“In Season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him.”

Gottesman learned that she got the part while on a family vacation in Mexico. She barely had time to prepare for the role. However, she did share certain personality aspects with her character, which helped eased her transition.

“It was more just making sure that I wouldn’t break character and freak out that I was around all these super-cool people,” Gottesman said to Taste of Country. “But I think it all turned out well. I could freak out between takes, but conceal.”

Gottesman’s has multiple acting credits before she landed this breakout role. She played Jessica Alba’s daughter in LA’s Finest, and she had parts in both Astronaut Camp and Adeline. However, she was still “really, really nervous” when she arrived on the set in Montana on her first day.

Orli Gottesman Speaks About Her First Time on ‘Yellowstone’ Set

She said her father drove her to the set in a rental car. When they got out of the car to introduce herself to the assistant directors, she said she was overcome with emotions.

“I got out of the car, and then I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m just gonna stay here,'” she says, now smiling at the memory. “‘There’s no reason to leave the car. I’m just gonna wait here until someone needs me.'”

“I was definitely freaking out,” she said. She added: “It all went really well. The entire production team is so nice. I mean, great conversations with everyone. It kinda went seamlessly.”

Gottesman had never met Finn Little before launching straight into their first scene together. She said they were able to get to know each other better between takes. She asked the native Australian about the schools and driving laws in his country, since both of them are reaching driving age.

“He’s really good at keeping up conversation,” she says. “I love the accent. It’s just different. I’m not around that all the time. It was fun.”

Gottesman’s not quite sure yet when her character will debut in Season 5 of Yellowstone. However, she believes it’ll be sometime in December. She’s also didn’t reveal how many episodes her character will be in, or whether her character might return in a potential Season 6. However, she did say she’d love to return if that were the case.

“I would love that,” she states.

Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premieres on Sunday (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network with a special two-hour premiere.