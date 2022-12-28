‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo is a ‘Huge Wes Bentley Fan,’ Teases Jamie Dutton’s Arc in Season 5

Like the rest of us, Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo is anxious to see how Jamie Dutton’s impeachment-laden takedown of John Dutton is going to go.

When we last left the Duttons in Season 5, Episode 7, Jamie (Wes Bentley) was rehearsing his big speech; the one he aims to harpoon at adoptive father and current Governor of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). As he read it to adversary-turned-fling Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) like a child grasping for approval, the mid-season finale’s conflict became clear. And Summer Higgins actor Piper Perabo is all for it – just as much for Bentley as the plotline itself.

‘I’m a huge Wes Bentley fan, from like American Beauty, all the way back’

“There’s a whole political thing that has a lot of potential there,” she tells TV Insider ahead of Episode 8. “Plus, I’m a huge Wes Bentley fan, from like American Beauty, all the way back,” Perabo reveals.

“I think Wes is such a good actor and so fun, and I love that he continues to be — no matter how much John includes him — the thorn in his side,” she continues. Love him or hate him, watching Sarah manipulate Jamie Dutton so easily makes for engaging (and infuriating) drama.

“This relationship that he’s getting into [with Sarah Atwood] is so much trouble — so much trouble,” Perabo continues. “I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech.”

This was no subtle tease, either. “Taylor’s very good,” Perabo lauds of Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan. “If you’re paying attention, he’s telling you where the trouble’s coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he’s showing you.”

‘Jamie Goes Through With His Plan’ in ‘Yellowstone’s Mid-Season Finale

Indeed, the official synopsis for Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8 reveals Jamie will go ahead with his grand plan:

Jamie goes through with his plan. John has an ask for Monica and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys embark on a big change. A flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty. Yellowstone S5E08

Otherwise, it’d be tempting to assume Jamie would fold as he so often does and drop his impeachment plan at the last hour. Just because it’s happening doesn’t mean it’s even remotely a solidly-formed plan, however.

Jamie is as true sucker for a siren. Sarah is the latest, but we’ve certainly seen this before in an almost identical situation. Throughout the first two seasons, Jamie and Christina (Katherine Cunningham) became romantically involved through his first political campaign – leading to the birth of his son, Jamie Dutton Jr (yikes). We already have a blueprint for how this works out as a result: Sarah will continue to play Jamie, and he’ll continue to let her, which, as Piper Perabo says, will lead to Yellowstone Season 5’s biggest conflict yet.

And through it all, it’s worth noting the performance of Wes Bentley is exactly why Jamie Dutton remains one of the most talked-about characters on television. Bentley’s Dutton black sheep may be a slippery, self-serving SOB, but the man himself is as down-to-earth as he is talented, and certainly has ample fans outside Perabo – this Outsider included.

We’ll see how Jamie’s plan unfolds this New Year’s Day when Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale hits Jan. 1, 2023 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on Paramount Network.