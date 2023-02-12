‘Yellowstone’s Qorianka Kilcher Breaks Silence After Winning Insurance Fraud Case

Yellowstone‘s Qorianka Kilcher took to Instagram to express her gratitude following her winning an insurance fraud case. On Friday, her representatives declared that the actress had been exonerated from all indictments initiated seven months ago related to a workers’ compensation fraud case. Kilcher was charged with two counts of worker’s comp fraud. She received almost $97,000 in disability benefits. This was due to neck and shoulder injuries acquired while filming the Dora movie back in October 2018, Variety reports.

She remained steadfast in her innocence throughout the entire ordeal and was eventually vindicated. Her team has announced that she is now eager to begin with her upcoming initiatives. She plans to leverage this platform to raise awareness for fellow employees who have suffered workplace injuries.

On Saturday, Kilcher posted a positive message following the win on her birthday. She posted a black-and-white portrait of herself on the platform. “Through all the twists and turns of life knowing that I am NOT Alone has given me courage,” she captioned the image. “Thank you to my family and friends. So grateful to be alive another year around the sun ‘What if I fall?’ Oh’ but darling what if you fly?!’”

Qorianka Kilcher returned to ‘Yellowstone’ during the proceedings

This follows another Instagram post from Friday when the Yellowstone actress posted an image from a Variety article about the results of the case. In the caption, she posted exerts from the article, obviously relieved that it was over.

“Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed. Tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker’s rights within the workers comp system”, Kilcher explained in a statement on Friday. She extended her appreciation to her attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook for their hard work. In addition, she thanked all of her friends, fans, and colleagues in the industry who have continuously supported her.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a statement through their spokesperson. “Today, the judge dismissed the case against Q’Orianka Kilcher. After the charges were filed, the Worker’s Compensation Insurance claims adjuster retroactively changed his conclusion regarding her ability to work. We therefore determined that Ms. Kilcher did not commit insurance fraud. [We] advised the court that we were unable to proceed.”

In 2020, Kilcher made her debut as Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone‘s season 3 run, appearing in four episodes. Two years later, while her legal counsel was still fighting for her in court proceedings, the actress returned to the show for another round of four episodes during its fifth season. Apart from this successful venture into television series acting and a role on TNT’s critically-acclaimed drama The Alienist, she is also known for starring alongside Channing Tatum in Dog.