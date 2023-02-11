‘Yellowstone’s Q’orianka Kilcher Cleared of Fraud Charges in Big Legal Win With Johnny Depp’s Attorney

Yellowstone actress Q’orianka Kilcher was cleared of allegations that she illegally collected $96,838 in workers’ compensation benefits. Kilcher was charged last spring with two felony counts of insurance fraud. She also starred in the Terrence Malick film The New World,

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Kilcher was injured while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2018. The California Department of Insurance alleged that she worked on Yellowstone. It was during a time when she claimed her injury made it impossible for her to work.

Judge Throws Out Charges Against Q’orianka Kilcher On Friday

But a Los Angeles judge threw out the charges on Friday. He did so after prosecutors announced that they could not proceed with the case, Variety reports.

“After the charges were filed, the Workers Compensation Insurance claims adjuster retroactively changed his conclusion regarding her ability to work,” a D.A. spokesperson said in a statement. “We, therefore, determined that Ms. Kilcher did not commit insurance fraud and advised the court that we were unable to proceed.”

Kilcher was represented by Camille Vasquez and Stephen Cook of Brown Rudnick LLP. Vasquez represented Johnny Depp in his legal case. TMZ reported that Kilcher hired Vasquez and Cook back in September. The attorneys said they worked for the last six months to investigate the case. Also, they wanted to present the facts of the matter. They said in a statement that they were pleased that the D.A. had decided to drop the charges.

Attorneys For Kilcher Say That Decision ‘Is A True Victory’

“The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher’s innocence has been vindicated, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal,” the attorneys said. “Having been cleared, Ms. Kilcher is excited to move forward and devote her attention to her flourishing career.”

Kilcher also aims to use her experience. She hopes to “shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace,” her reps said in a statement.

“Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed – tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker’s rights within the workers comp system,” Kilcher said. “I want to thank my attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook, for their steadfast belief in my innocence – without their advocacy, we would not be here today. Finally, I want to thank my family, friends, fans, and fellow industry peers whose support has kept me going. I look forward to shedding more light on this experience and continuing to do the work I love.”