‘Yellowstone’ Is Responsible for Major Boom in Most-Popular Pet Names

2022 is the year of “Yellowstone,” and its popularity is even influencing pet names. Dog lovers in particular are choosing names inspired by the show. According to Rover’s annual Top 10 pet names lists, “Yellowstone,” among others, has taken the nation by storm.

“Rover’s database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families,” said Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, per People.

So, what are the trends showing for “Yellowstone” pet names? According to the data, dog owners were specifically affected by the show. The name Yellowstone is up 485% for dogs this year. Additionally, the name Dutton is up 294%. There doesn’t seem to be any data for cat owners, which makes some sense when you think about it.

Overall, the data also shows that series like “Euphoria” and movies like “Encanto” are influencing naming trends as well. Like Jaffe said, pet names are an interesting time capsule into what we’re interested in at the moment. As for the most popular names for pets of all time, Luna and Max take the top spot for dogs, while Luna and Oliver take number one for cats.

Kevin Costner Reveals the Moment He’ll Leave ‘Yellowstone’

In terms of “Yellowstone” in general, we’re all wondering when it’s going to end. Not that we want it to end, but we, as fans, don’t want to be blindsided by the final season. Kevin Costner recently spoke about the end of the show, not in certain terms, but he mentioned when, if ever, he’d leave “Yellowstone.”

“It all depends on the writing,” he told USA Today recently. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly.” Meaning, the writing has to be top-notch if he’s going to continue. But, really, the scripts speak for themselves, and they have for the past four seasons. Going into season 5, they’re still standing up.

“I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many,” Costner continued. “I give everything I can to what I’m doing. But the moment I feel that it’s not right, I’m just going to step away.”

Costner shared that he’s highly aware that “Yellowstone” is one of the biggest shows in America right now. But, he said, it’s not all about the ratings. “You’re always happy when something’s received well,” he said. “I’ve had things that I thought were pretty good that weren’t exactly hits. But you cannot be driven by the ratings; you just appreciate that there’s an audience.”

Overall, it looks like Kevin Costner is keeping a close eye on the writing. We’re hoping Taylor Sheridan has it all planned out, because we can’t imagine “Yellowstone” without John Dutton.