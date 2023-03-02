‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Speaks About Getting Away ‘Big Cities,’ Living in Montana While Filming

Years after joining the cast of the hit series Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham reflects on how the show made him get away from big cities and live in Montana while filming.

During a recent interview with Cowboys and Indians, Ryan Bingham spoke about his time in the “Treasure State” while filming Yellowstone. “I really love staying in Montana for the summer while we shoot and just being in one place,” Bingham explained. The actor, who is also a musician, explained that while he’s out touring, he spends so much time in big cities and on concrete. However, that’s the complete opposite of being in Montana for hit series.

“Yellowstone really gives me a chance to slow things down,” Bingham continued. “It helps me get back on horses, back to nature, back to seeing food grow out of the ground and what it takes to do that.”

Ryan Bingham then stated that he grew up in the country and he loves being out in nature as well as getting to work with horses daily. “That’s definitely in my body and something I really appreciate about the show,” he stated. “Working with horses is a very humbling thing. They’re so strong and powerful yet at the same such empathetic, sensitive creatures.”

In regards to working with his “partner in crime,” a big grey gelding named Ironside, for Yellowstone season 5, Ryan Bingham described the horse as a big old guy and just a sweetheart. “I absolutely fell in love with him,” Bingham gushed. “I roped off him a lot, and I did all the branding scenes on him. He took really good care of me and was super calm and gentle with all the noise on set.”

Ryan Bingham Recalls How He Ended Up Getting His Role on ‘Yellowstone’

Meanwhile, Ryan Bingham spoke about how Yellowstone has impacted his life for the past four years. He currently plays ex-felon Walker in the hit series.

“Yellowstone gives me an opportunity to be myself in a lot of ways,” Bingham explained. “But my character is definitely more cocky than I am. Personally, I’m a little more on the ranch’s home team and less conflicted about things going on there.”

Also speaking about how he snagged the role on Yellowstone, Bingham said that he was originally contacted by the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan to write some songs. However, Sheridan soon discovered that Bingham’s family ranched and the actor/singer also used to ride bulls. “He said, ‘Well, shoot. We gotta get you in the show. If you’re good, we’ll keep you on. If you suck, we’ll kill you off,’” Bingham recalled. “I’m not dead yet.”

In regards to having ranch experience prior to the show, Bingham added he feels lucky that he had learned so much growing up. “Some of the [other actors] have never been on a horse in their life,” he declared. “I have a lot of respect for them because they get out there and work at it. It’s been fun to watch, and you can tell it’s filling up their souls in ways that the big city can’t.”