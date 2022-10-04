‘Yellowstone’s Season 5 Trailer Blows Streaming Records Out of the Water

It seems that Yellowstone fans can’t get enough of the Dutton family, and the Dutton family can’t stop breaking records. Paramount finally released a Season 5 trailer last week, and it literally blew the past streaming records out of the water.

People have been patiently waiting for a glimpse at the series since Season 4 concluded in January. So when the streamer dropped the video on Sept. 29, fans watched in hoards.

As Paramount Networks tells Outsider, the Season 5 trailer almost immediately became the “series’ best organic performance ever” with 14.4 M views, 1.7 M engagements, and 111K new followers—in just the first 24 hours. To put it into perspective, that is triple the number of views that the Season 4 trailer wracked in last year. And this year’s trailer saw 6 times more engagements.

Fans also mentioned the teaser on social media platforms more than 30k times. That’s four times more buzz than last year’s trailer. And people shared it 190,000 times. It even ranked as the No. 1 most watched video on TikTok and the No. 2 most watched on Facebook.

See Why Fans Are Loving the Season 5 ‘Yellowstone’ Trailer

But why are fans relishing in Yellowstone’s Season 5 trailer? It’s probably because the clip comes on the heels of a record-breaking season that left people with a few burning questions. And the trailer answers one of those questions within the first five seconds. Yes, John Dutton does win his bid for governor.

The minute-and-a-half video also proves that this year’s story will be just as chaotic, dramatic, and bloody as previous years. With John in control of the entire state, there is no telling what he will do.

Season 5 will pick up the present day, with a few months’ worth of time lapsed since we last saw the family. But it will still follow John’s plight to remain the most powerful land owner in Montana as he runs the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Audiences will also see a brand new villain, played by Jacki Weaver, who is hell-bent on destroying newly wedded Beth. Dawn Olivieri, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kylie Rogers, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Kai Caster are also joining the cast. Kelli Riely, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille will, of course, be returning to the screen.

You can watch the unprecedented Yellowstone Season 5 trailer above. And the series returns for what’s bound to be another record-breaking return with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13.