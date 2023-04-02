‘Yellowstone’s Studio President Confident in Kevin Costner Returning to the Show

Although Kevin Costner and the rest of the Yellowstone main cast were noticeably absent during the 2023 PaleyFest on Saturday (April 1st), Paramount Network Development President, Keith Cox, spoke at the event and had some thoughts about the series’ future.

According to Deadline, Cox was participating in a panel at PaleyFest when he told the audience that he’s “very confident” that Kevin Costner is committed and returning to the series. Cox also referred to Costner as the star and face of the show. “We are very confident he will continue with the show,” Cox declared. The audience then applauded the remark.

Cox went on to share that an announcement about when the Yellowstone production will resume is coming soon. He also noted that the upcoming episodes will be phenomenal. “I am confident,” he added.

Kevin Costner recently scored a Golden Globe for his role as John Dutton in Yellowstone. However, he was unable to attend the big event because of severe weather. He spoke about the reason behind his Golden Globe absence in February.

“We got cut off in Ventura and up here in Montecito,” Kevin Costner recalled. “We felt so horrible about that. And there was just nothing we could do.”

Despite missing the event, the Yellowstone star and his wife Christine dressed up for the event while watching it at home. “To be nominated as an actor was really important to me and we couldn’t be there. But my wife found a way to take something really simple and my children and I sat on the couch and we watched the whole doggone thing.”

Kevin Costner Talks About His ‘Yellowstone’ Character John Dutton Stepping Away From His Ranch to Become Governor in Season 5

While speaking to USA Today in December 2022, Kevin Costner discussed his Yellowstone character John Dutton stepped away from his beloved ranch to become the governor of Montana.

“I know how hard it’s going to be on him,” Costner stated about Dutton’s career move. “His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people. That’s going to be problematic. He has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.”

Kevin Costner also said that Dutton’s new position as governor is going to have a big impact on the Yellowstone series. “It’s like being in school versus being in recess. Where would you rather be? He thinks most clearly on his horse.”

Costner then shared his thoughts about himself ever going into politics. “No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run,” he quickly responded. “Though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving. I’m disappointed.”