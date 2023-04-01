‘Yellowstone’s Tanaya Beatty Lands Lead Role in Upcoming Film for Hulu

Tanaya Beatty of Yellowstone fame is joining the growing cast of the upcoming Hulu movie, In the Blink of an Eye. According to Deadline, Beatty – who played Avery in the acclaimed Taylor Sheridan’s Western – is set to star alongside Jorge Vargas and Skywalker Hughes in Andrew Stanton’s upcoming project.

As yet, we don’t know the specifics of this film’s plot. However, it is rumored to depict three people across millennia as their paths intersect and lead them to contemplate the cyclical nature of existence. Jared Ian Goldman (Ingrid Goes West, Russian Doll) will be producing while Colby Day (Spaceman) takes on the role of both writer and executive producer.

Tanaya Beatty joins an already-stacked cast

Vargas has been featured in a variety of critically acclaimed series such as Snowpiercer, Billy the Kid, and Stargate SG-1. The talented Emmy-winning actress, Hughes has stolen the show in Joe Pickett and Accused alongside Keith Carradine and Jason Ritter. In addition, she’s made a guest appearance on Paw Patrol. Her next major role will be as the lead character in Ordinary Angels co-starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

“From the first read I knew Colby Day’s script was special,” director Stanton explained. “It has only become more rarified of a project as our team has formed. What a privilege to have such an ideal cast and crew realize this beautiful story.”

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum also weighed in with a statement. “Andrew is a visionary artist whose unique gifts as a storyteller shines in this beautiful film,” they wrote. “We are so proud to be collaborating with him and this extraordinary cast and crew.”

Accompanying Stanton is director of photography Ole Bratt Birkeland (Judy) and production designer Ola Maslik (The Skeleton Twins). Also on the crew are editor Mollie Goldstein (Not Okay) and costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier (Where the Crawdads Sing). Rounding out the behind-the-scenes talent is VFX supervisor Jake Braver(Birdman, The Pale Blue Eyes). Together they will create a beautiful cinematic experience.

Tanaya Beatty already has an impressive film resume, with parts in major franchises

Tanaya, the Yellowstone actor, will remain in fans’ memories as ranch hand Avery due to her appearances over the course of both 2018 and 2019. She also returned briefly in season four in 2022. Avery abruptly left the show, stirring a passionate romance with co-worker Jimmy (Jefferson White) as she packed her bags and fled town without offering an explanation.

Tanaya is no stranger to the big screen, having lent her talents to acclaimed director David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. She also appeared in Julian Higgins’ God’s Country and Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.