‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Eyeing ’40s & ’60s Era Spinoffs After ‘1923’

The hits will keep oncoming from Taylor Sheridan as the Yellowstone mastermind announces his intent to form 1940s and 1960s-era prequels following 1923.

While announcing the extension of 1923 to a two-season, 16-episode epic, Sheridan and Paramount are also hinting at not one, but two more Yellowstone spinoffs. If 1923 is a success (and it will be with Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren at the lead), the Depression-era prequel will also give way to ’40s and ’60s era sequels.

Nothing is set in stone. But today’s report from Paramount to Deadline hints that Sheridan is “contemplating” these two periods for limited series. Both with contain the Dutton family’s struggles to “hang onto the ranch in the 1940s and the 1960s.”

This means, in short, that we could watch the Duttons take on World War II for the 40s spinoff. The most likely candidate to star in this era’s tale would be John Dutton II, i.e. an actor playing a younger version of Yellowstone’s John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman).

Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Mirren’s Cara Dutton would be long-gone by this time, paving the way for a new generation of Duttons to take over our screens as they navigate the perils of the most deadly war in human history. But we’re to see plenty of their Depression-era struggles as 1923 expands into a two-season ordeal.

How ‘Yellowstone’s Dutton Family Tree would Expand thru Further 1900s Shows

Courtesy of 1923, we’re also set to meet John II’s father for the first time. Played by Darren Mann, the prequel will introduce audiences to his Jack Dutton, the son of John Dutton I (James Badge Dale). It is possible that both characters would feature prominently in a ’40s-era Yellowstone drama, albeit portrayed by actors some two-decades senior.

Then, come the 1960s, we’d expect to see the Duttons adjust to one of America’s most turbulent decades. From faulty foreign wars to racial and political unrest, there’s no shortage of cannon fodder to feed television’s #1 family during this gripping, world-altering era.

And if the timeline adds up, a ’60s era Dutton drama would see the birth of Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton, too. It’s a lot to keep track of, to be sure, so head on over to our Dutton Family Tree: From ‘1883’ to ‘1923’ to ‘Yellowstone’ to see how it all pans out.

‘1923’s Cast Promises Huge Dutton Revelations

Alongside Jacob, Cara, John and Jack Dutton, 1923 will expand the Dutton family even further. We’ll meet Emma and Elizabeth Dutton, too, as our extensive cast breakdown shows.

1923 cast. Photo credit: Getty Images, Outsider)

Chances are, too, that 1923 will show us the birth of John Dutton II, who grows into the father of Costner’s John III.

In short, ‘1923’ Is Shaping Up to Be the Most Impressive ‘Yellowstone’ Show to Date.

In the meantime, Yellowstone proper returns this November 13 with Season 5’s two hour premiere event.