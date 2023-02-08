‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Leaving ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to TV

Before Taylor Sheridan‘s name became synonymous with the Yellowstone universe, he was known for his role as Deputy Chief David Hale in FX’s popular drama, Sons of Anarchy. At the time, Sheridan had already featured in a number of supporting roles. But, eventually, he decided that was not what he wanted from his career. So the Yellowstone mastermind quit acting altogether and headed behind the camera. And it’s probably one of the best things to ever happen to TV and Taylor Sheridan himself.

During a prior interview, Sheridan spoke out about his decision to leave Sons of Anarchy. He said, “I’ve always said Hollywood will tell you what you’re supposed to be doing, if you will listen.”

According to Wide Open Country, that, and a lack of fair compensation, had a heavy influence on the wildly popular screenwriter and producer’s decision to leave acting behind.

“At that time, they were offering me what I thought was a very unfair wage,” he explained. “It was less than virtually every other person on the show, and not enough for me to quit my second job.”

Even when the former actor’s attorney approached Sons of Anarchy‘s, he was essentially told he was worth less than child actors featuring on Cartoon Network. And that was the beginning of a massive career change.

Taylor Sheridan Finds Near-Instant Success with First-Ever Screenplays

It wasn’t long after Taylor Sheridan abandoned his role as David Hale that he found success as a writer.

Sheridan left the FX series in 2010 after his character was killed off in the season three premiere. His first film, Sicario, was released in 2015. He later contributed his writing expertise to Hell or High Water (2016) and Wind River (2017). It was the following year that Taylor Sheridan would skyrocket to Hollywood stardom following the debut of his wildly successful neo-Western Yellowstone.

Since then, Taylor Sheridan has spawned a number of related series and spin-offs, as well as other unrelated—yet equally successful—dramas. Yellowstone‘s prequels 1883 and the ongoing 1923 continue to thrill audiences. Both give further insight into the longstanding Dutton family legacy that we initially met in Yellowstone.

Sheridan is also working on a modern-day spinoff closely tied to Yellowstone, 6666. 6666, whenever it makes its debut, stars Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, known for his beloved role as Jimmy Hurdstrom.

One unrelated project includes Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, which is currently in its second season. Another is Tulsa King, starring Hollywood stalwart Sylvester Stallone. And, apparently, that’s only the beginning.

Paramount’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles revealed in a recent statement that there is “a lot more” Taylor Sheridan-verse content on the way. She boasted, “The appetite for this content is so voracious. We’re trying to keep up with the demand and keep up with Taylor [Sheridan’s] ability to do that.”