‘Yellowstone’s Teeter Actress Jen Landon Stops by PBR Event: See Pics

While out and about for some much-needed fun, Yellowstone Teeter actress Jen Landon stops by a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the snapshot, which was posted on the Yellowstone Meme Instagram account, the Teeter actress is seen hanging out with a friend while at the PBR event over the weekend.

Fans of the Yellowstone actress took to the Instagram post to share their thoughts. Among the comments included some fans not being able to recognize the actress. “Didn’t recognize her w/o pink hair,” one fan declared. Another wrote, “Miss seeing her… need more Teeter!”

Jen Landon Describes ‘Yellowstone’ Character Teeter As ‘Really A Fit’ For Her

During a recent interview with Cowgirl Magazine, Jen Landon opened up about what drew her to the Yellowstone character Teeter.

“Teeter is really a fit for me,” Landon shared. “When I got the pages I could see that this wasn’t English and thought this was an audition for a French character, as I speak French really well. But it wasn’t French, and it wasn’t English.”

Landon then explained her Teeter part was written phonetically. She delivered the Yellowstone character’s way of speaking exactly like how co-creator Taylor Sheridan had written it. “I didn’t think I was going to get the part, but I fell in love with the character, thinking this was the weirdest and greatest thing I’d ever auditioned for.”

While talking about the accent, Landon stated that she made a choice very early on to make Teeter speak the way her family speaks. However, she explained that it wasn’t about being loyal to any regional dialect. Instead, it was how she relates to her own family. “My great grandma was a rodeo queen and could certainly ride a horse. She spoke like nobody I have ever met from Utah. She had the thickest accent I have ever heard, and I figured that’s just the way her daddy and mama spoke.”

Jen Landon Reveal Why She Was Scared of Horses For A Few Years

Meanwhile, Jen Landon opened up about her personal experiences with horses and why she was scared of the animals for a while. She revealed that her mother nearly died from a terrible fall and was dragged around an arena afterward.

“She really shouldn’t have survived that accident,” Landon pointed out. “And I was still quite young and just stopped riding. My mom rode hunter-jumpers, and that accident was horrible timing. I was seven and we were in Arizona getting a new horse, just after my pops had died and my mom was thirty-four years old with two young children. “

Landon said her mother jumped on a horse that was either green or having a bad day. Although she just tapped the side of the arena, the horse wasn’t having any of that. “Mom’s foot got caught in a stirrup and she was dragged around the arena, hitting her head on the ground.”

The actress admitted that she didn’t start riding again until joining the Yellowstone cast.