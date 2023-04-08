‘Yellowstone’s Wendy Moniz Speaks Out About Working With Kevin Costner as Series’ Future Remains Uncertain

As the future remains uncertain for Yellowstone, actress Wendy Moniz speaks out about working with Kevin Costner on the hit western series.

While speaking to Us Weekly at PaleyFest in Los Angeles last weekend, Moniz stated she has a “really easy” working relationship with Costner. “We definitely had a natural ease with each other out of the gate and it came across on screen it seems,” the Yellowstone actress explained. “I think sometimes people have chemistry naturally and sometimes they don’t, and have to fake it and it still works. It’s that intangible thing.”

Wendy Moniz also described her Yellowstone co-star as being “very collaborative” as well as “really professional” on set. “Working with him has just been really easy and a pleasure,” she stated. “And we find humor in our scenes together and playfulness and I think that helps with the dynamic too.”

Moniz then spoke about her character, Lynelle Perry, and the relationship established between Lynelle and Costner’s John Dutton. “I kind of knew it was coming,” Moniz said about Dutton becoming Montana’s governor. “So it wasn’t a shock when I read it. But I thought it was a great twist and I think it makes for a more layer complicated dynamic between the two of them.”

Wendy Moniz went on to call Costner’s Yellowstone character very stubborn. She says Lynelle schooled Dutton and tried to get him to bend a little bit.

In regards to Lynelle’s political future, Moniz said she has some ideas. “Running for president! She just keeps going up the ladder. I would want her to end up just killing it in her field like she has been. And I guess I just want her to continue to climb because that’s what she’s good at.”

Wendy Moniz Says She Didn’t Mind the Addition of ‘Yellowstone’ Character Summer Higgins

Although she said that her Lynelle and Costner’s Dutton really care about each other, she didn’t mind the addition of Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. “I thought that it threw a little curve into the groove that they were in together,” she said about Higgins. “And I think that kind of friction makes for good TV and fun storytelling.”

Moniz as well as Josh Lucas, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri made an appearance at the 2023 PaleyFest after Costner, as well as Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser, and other lead cast members Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and Jacki Weaver, dropped out of the fest at the last minute.

Us Weekly reports that the sudden change in appearance occurred due to “scheduling conflicts.” However, a source told the media outlet there are “ongoing issues” between Costner and Sheridan.