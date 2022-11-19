‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Admits to Stealing This Item From Set

As we wait for the next all-new episode of Yellowstone to air, some of our favorite cast members sat down together in a game of trivia to see how well they knew each other. While playing the game with Vanity Fair alongside Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) admitted that, of anything, he’s stolen more than few microphones from the set.

Several of Bentley’s costars guessed he took home pieces of Jamie’s wardrobe. Asbille and Hauser guessed he took home one of Jamie’s suits. Birmingham guessed it was a pair of his shoes. However, when the Yellowstone stars became stumped, he shared, “Lots of microphones,” which shocked the other four players.

“Yeah, I just leave and I forget I have ’em on,” the actor admitted.

“Those are expensive!” Monica Dutton actress Kelsey Asbille revealed.

Wes Bentley also revealed a handful of other fun facts about himself. During the game, we learned that the Yellowstone star is commonly confused with fellow Hollywood star Toby Maguire.

Proceeding with the game, Bentley also asked his costars who he played in the hit film franchise, The Hunger Games. When no one could come up with an answer, he joked, “I knew that would stump you guys. I don’t watch your movies either.”

Will Wes Bentley’s Jamie Reunite with His Son in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

Following the season five premiere of Yellowstone last weekend, Wes Bentley sat down for an interview with Outsider. While there, he teased a little bit about his character’s perspective regarding his family going into the next few episodes. However, he also—briefly—shed some light on his character’s future with his young son, whom he shares with his (presumably) ex-girlfriend Christina (Katherine Cunningham).

As we know, Jamie’s son had little part in the actual storyline of season four. That is, aside from functioning as a pawn used by both his onscreen mother and Wes Bentley’s onscreen father. When asked if Jamie’s son, given the opportunity, would ever inherit the Dutton name, he teased, “That’s a good question. I don’t know!”

However, his expression at the time of the interview—a broad grin and mischievous gaze—tells us that he does know; he just can’t say. Given that bit of information, or rather lack thereof, we’re certainly hoping we see more of Jamie’s second dysfunctional family. Afterall, Jamie now has something his sister—and arch-nemesis—Beth (Kelly Reilly) can never have: a child. As we navigate that storyline further throughout season five, it will be interesting to see how much of a part Jamie’s son actually plays this year, if any at all.