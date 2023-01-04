‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Opens Up About How Jamie Dutton’s Sadness Impacts His Real Life

Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley, has developed an extremely difficult relationship with his emotionally complicated character, Jamie Dutton. Bentley originally made his debut as Jamie whenYellowstone debuted in 2018. At that time, Jamie was a self-assured assured lawyer, aiming to make a name for himself as a politician. Five seasons later, he’s done just that, becoming Montana’s Attorney General. However, while he’s clawed his way up the political ladder, closer and closer to becoming governor, he often struggles emotionally. Following Sunday’s midseason finale of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley shared how Jamie’s sadness impacts his own life away from the set.

“He’s incredibly sad,” Bentley said about his character in season five of Yellowstone while speaking with the New York Times. In a prior interview, the Yellowstone star explained that Jamie battles a litany of difficult emotions throughout season five. He said, “[Jamie’s] empty, alone, angry, resentful, guilty, and sad.”

Bentley’s been successful at portraying this vast range of emotions on screens. However, the Yellowstone star revealed that the problems his character experiences on screen have begun to follow him home. It’s had a major effect on Wes Bentley’s genuine psyche as he lets in Jamie’s feelings within the Yellowstone landscape.

The actor explained, “I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or just trying to ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying to portray [someone else’s] sadness. You have to let it be there.”

Through five seasons of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley shared, “That’s been the hardest part of it all, and it’s weighed on my life a little bit.”

Wes Bentley Credits His Wife for Helping Him Leave Jamie In ‘Yellowstone’

Based on what Wes Bentley revealed, portraying Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone has been no easy feat. Fortunately, while the sullen character often follows him home, Bentley’s wife frequently reminds him to leave Jamie at the door.

The 44-year-old actor said, “I’ve prided myself for most of my career on leaving it at the door, or like an athlete would say, leaving it on the field. But Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad.”

Although the Yellowstone star admitted he’s very lucky to have the family he does “and be where I’m at in life…[Jamie’s] always there behind me, clawing at that, especially when I’m shooting.”

Jamie Dutton might permeate Wes Bentley’s psyche on the set of Yellowstone, but, if the complicated character does happen to follow him home, the actor’s wife, Jacqui Swedberg, is quick to kick her husband’s alter-ego to the curb. Bentley revealed Swedberg will remind him, “You’re letting him come home now. Jamie’s coming home, and we don’t want him here.”

Nevertheless, while Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton often causes an internal emotional battle within himself, he’s coping with the help of his family. He concluded, “I’m just so happy with my life.”