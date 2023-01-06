‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals Jamie’s Sinister Plans for Beth

We still have months to go until we know how the war between Beth and Jamie Dutton plays out. However, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley is going behind the scenes of his character’s sinister plans for his sister Beth.

Speaking with TV Insider, Wes Bentley reflected on why exactly his Yellowstone character might want to have Beth killed. More than anything, the actor said it’s because Jamie already knows Beth plans to do the same.

Wes Bentley explained that Jamie, like many of Yellowstone‘s characters, is a chess player. As such, “he’s three moves ahead. He’s thought [Beth’s death] through a hundred times. He knows that making that impeachment speech, making that move, means they will try to kill him somewhere down the line.”

But how exactly does Jamie plan to carry out Beth’s death? Unfortunately, he didn’t say. That’s not to say Jamie hasn’t been planning this for a while though. Bentley said during the interview, “I think he has already researched and tried to understand if he could even do that through Market Equities, and I think he would know that already.”

The Yellowstone star concluded, “as much as he’s being used, this is the moment we maybe see Jamie has been planning to use them as well.”

Wes Bentley Reveals How His ‘Yellowstone’ Character Impacts His Real Life

Jamie has potentially come into the power he’s been waiting for heading into the latter half of Yellowstone season five. However, that doesn’t mean that that character doesn’t struggle with other emotions like sadness, grief, and loneliness. Reflecting on his character, Wes Bentley previously revealed that, sometimes, it’s difficult to separate his own life from Jamie Dutton’s.

Bentley simply said of Jamie, “He’s incredibly sad. I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or just trying to ignore it and find another way out of it.”

However, when you’re acting out someone else’s sadness, you can’t not feel it. Bentley explained, “you can’t do that when you’re trying to portray [someone else’s] sadness. You have to let it be there. That’s been the hardest part of it all, and it’s weighed on my life a little bit.”

Given how positive Wes Bentley’s life is at the moment versus that of his Yellowstone character, his wife, Jacqui Swedberg, frequently reminds him to leave Jamie at the door. Bentley reflected, “I’ve prided myself for most of my career on leaving it at the door, or like an athlete would say, leaving it on the field. But Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad.”

As such, he revealed Swedberg reminds him, “You’re letting him come home now. Jamie’s coming home, and we don’t want him here.”

Although things get hard for Wes Bentley on the set of Yellowstone, he did admit, “I’m just so happy with my life.”