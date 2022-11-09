‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals Just How Much Jamie Despises His Dutton Family in Season 5: ‘He Won’t Be Healed’ (Outsider Exclusive)

Would Jamie ever give his baby boy the last name Dutton after everything that’s happened? Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley delves deep into his character’s Dutton disgust with Outsider ahead of Season 5.

Ask Wes Bentley if Jamie will ever reconcile with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) at this point, and he’s quick to answer. After a deep breath, that is.

“I think only out of necessity,” a charming, sharply-dressed Bentley begins from Paramount Network’s Yellowstone Press Day setup in NYC. “I think what he’s really feeling inside now is, whatever love he hoped could still be there between him and Beth is now gone for him, too.”

This is for the best, surely. Reilly’s ruthless Dutton daughter has made it her life’s work to ruin her older (adopted) brother entirely. After framing Jamie for the murder of his biological father in Season 4’s gripping finale, “He only feels hatred for her,” Bentley continues of his black sheep.

As for the father who raised him, John (Kevin Costner), “He’s a hypocrite in Jamie’s eyes now,” Bentley grins. “He’s not the hero [Jamie] once saw him as, but really a weak man who can’t decide the right thing to do with his ranch out of stubbornness.”

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Jamie’s old ways of idolizing his adoptive father, pining for his approval, and fighting for the Dutton name, “are all starting to fall away,” the actor adds. Now, “There’s sort of a protection between himself and them” replacing it all.

‘He’s still gotta play the game. He still wants to be a part of the ranch itself.’

Don’t count Jamie out, however. He may be up against the most “dangerous” of opponents in his Dutton family, Bentley says, but the attorney general is far from done fighting for the one thing he’s spent his life protecting: the ranch itself.

“He’s still gotta play the game. He still wants to be a part of the ranch itself,” Bentley reveals ahead of Yellowstone Season 5‘s events. “And he wants to survive the threats brought about by Beth. So I think he’s sort of got to play their game. At least for now.”

Despite what Bentley says, there’s a twinkle in his eye that tells me his Jamie still very much would love to inherit the Dutton legacy as a whole. Not just the ranch, but the name and future generations that come alongside. But what would it take to make such a thing happen? Does Beth have to go to the train station? Could her absence allow Jamie to rebuild what he and his father smashed to pieces while at war with one another?

“I don’t think he’ll ever feel that again; what he once physically felt,” Bentley offers after a hearty laugh at such a fate for Beth. “I think now he realizes that he won’t be healed. Now, it’s about winning this game and surviving.”

Instead, the Yellowstone actor reveals exactly what it would take for Jamie Dutton to fully embrace that last name again. “It would take him alone having the ranch.”

Sounds like Jamie will be scheming for not one, but two Dutton tickets to the train station come Yellowstone Season 5.

‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Pleads Ignorance on Fate of Jamie Dutton’s Baby Boy

For argument’s sake, let’s say Jamie were to get his wish, and both John & Beth got their one-way tickets. Would Jamie then allow his own son to inherit the last name Dutton?

“That’s a good question,” Wes smiles wide. “I don’t know!”

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

When we last saw the baby boy of Jamie and Christina (Katherine Cunningham), he was being used as a pawn by both her and Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). Today, the continuation of this story is a big question mark in the lead up to Season 5.

Bentley pleads ignorance to the fate of his on-screen son, but watch our full interview below and you’ll see that twinkle in his eye again. That is absolutely the smile of a man who does know, but can’t say a damn thing. And it has me even more excited to see the fate of Jamie Dutton come Yellowstone Season 5’s whopping 14 episode run.

Wes Bentley returns as Jamie Dutton this Sunday, November 13 at 8 PM ET in Yellowstone Season 5’s two-hour premiere event, exclusively on Paramount Network. In the meantime, be sure to check out our joint interviews with co-stars Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kelsey Asbille.