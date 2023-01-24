‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made

Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.

Speaking with TV Insider, Wes Bentley found it comical how hard it was to pick one major mistake because, in his words, each one was seemingly caused by a prior mistake. The Yellowstone star said, “There’s so many. I’m trying to go back in my head because it feels like every time I think of one, there’s one before it that led to that one, right?”

However, after much contemplation, one of his biggest mistakes was also one of his earliest in the series. Bentley said, “The worst thing [Jamie] did was killing the reporter. I got sick doing that. That was sickening. So in action, that was the worst thing. In the root cause, though, it’s letting his father tell him who to be.”

Screen Rant further argues the murder of the reporter is the worst of Jamie’s mistakes because it’s something that could have entirely been avoided. Speaking with the reporter early in Yellowstone, Jamie, in an effort to get back at Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton, leaks damaging information about the family’s crimes. He shares even the most minute details. However, he suddenly changes his mind and tells the reporter he no longer wants that information to go public. She, doing her job, refuses to relinquish her hold on such shocking information. To keep the family’s secrets safe, he murders her. From the get-go, he could have chosen not to share such detrimental information.

Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Knows How He Wants ‘Yellowstone’ to End

Although it’s unlikely Yellowstone will end any time soon, Wes Bentley revealed not long after the midseason finale of season five that Taylor Sheridan, more or less, knows how he wants to conclude the series.

During a panel discussion at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles earlier this month, Bentley said, “[Taylor Sheridan] has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it.”

He admitted, “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how [he wants to end it].”

Other Yellowstone stars have spoken out about the end of the series, however, they are much less knowledgeable about what that end looks like. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, recently admitted he’s not all too sure he would want to know how Yellowstone ends before actually getting there.

“It might affect the way you do something or play something,” Grimes explained. “And it’s kind of fun to experience it this way, anyway. It’s sort of like life.”