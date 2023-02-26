‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Says Kevin Costner Exit Rumors Are Likely ‘Drama Over Nothing’

Yellowstone fans have been spiraling over rumors that the hit series is on the verge of cancellation because of a supposed Kevin Costner exit, but actor Wes Bentley isn’t sweating it. He seems to think people are worrying over nothing.

While walking the red carpet at SCAD TVFest, the star chatted with Entertainment Weekly and gave his honest opinion on the matter.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” he said. “I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Deadline reported on Feb. 6 that Kevin Costner, the lead star, is making an exit over schedule conflicts. Neither Paramount nor Costner has confirmed or denied the rumor, which has only given fans less hope.

“We have no news to report,” a Paramount spokesperson told the publication. “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

Kevin Costner Exit Drama Has Led to a ‘Yellowstone’ Filming Delay

The situation grew more complicated when The Hollywood Reporter broke that sources said the filming for the second half of Season 5 will likely be delayed.

The season debuted in November and went on winter hiatus two months later. Originally, the cast and crew were supposed to return to set in March, but whatever is happening behind the scenes has allegedly caused issues.

Outsider later learned that, as of Feb. 22, the cast had not even received their scripts for the remainder of the episodes, and now it looks like production won’t resume until summer and fall, according to PUCK’s industry’s Matthew Belloni.

But amid all the drama and chaos, Wes Bentley is fully focused on the continuation of the show and his character Jamie’s growing conflict with Kelly Reilly’s Beth. So, his relaxed take on the situation may be a positive sign.

“We’ve got something coming,” he told EW of the sibling rivalry. “We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways. It’s a mystery to me too where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point…. Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t much how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”