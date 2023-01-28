‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Set to Receive Major Award, And It’s About Time He’s Getting More Recognition

Jamie Dutton needs to put on his tux. Yellowstone star Wes Bentley will receive an award at the prestigious SCAD TVfest. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Craig Robinson, and Sterlin Harjo are also to receive awards at the 2023 Savannah College of Art and Design’s TVfest.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The esteemed Virtuoso Award is going to Bentley, while Gellar is being honored with the Icon Award. Robinson has been selected for the Spotlight Award and Harjo’s work has earned him the Variety Showrunner Award. During the festival, esteemed laureates will have the opportunity to showcase their long and successful careers. They will attend exclusive film screenings and engaging panel discussions.

Of course, SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace released an enthusiastic statement about the event. ‘This year, Buffy, Darryl, and Jamie Dutton star in the greatest show about television: SCAD TVfest!” Wallace explained. “That’s right, America’s teenage scream-queen of the ’90s (THE Sarah Michelle Gellar!), everyone’s favorite warehouse manager (THE Craig Robinson!), and star of TV’s steamiest series (THE Wes Bentley of Yellowstone!). [They] will appear live and in person to share their TV secrets with SCAD students. We’ve planned truly the most epic TVfest in SCAD history for our Bees. [There will be] pitches, panels, and premieres galore, where SCAD students’ TV dreams become professional realities.”

‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley will also be attending several panels

“It’s a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year’s SCAD TVfest. There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television. [This includes] including talent, showrunners, executives, and more,” SCAD TVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier added. “From our honorees to the premiere of brand new TV shows, excited for this year’s programming lineup. A highlight for us is the ability to showcase the shows shot here in Georgia. Atlanta has truly become the hub for television and film production in the United States.”

Amazingly, this year marks the 11th anniversary of the festival. Attendees can expect a unique experience with appearances from cast members and crews of beloved shows like Accused, All American: Homecoming, American Born Chinese, Gotham Knights, Fear of the Walking Dead, The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, and more.

Entertainment Weekly, SCAD TVfest’s media partner, will be presenting two powerhouse panels, EW Presents Brave Warriors and EW Presents Bold School. The first panel will feature remarkable actors who play iconic characters. They will discuss how to differentiate between their roles and reality. The second panel is a conversation with powerful players in the film industry discussing their life experiences. They’ll be offering knowledge on finding your voice and paying it forward.

Amazingly, Wes Bentley hasn’t won an award of note in over two decades. The Chicago Film Critics Association gave him the “Most Promising Actor” award for 1999’s American Beauty.