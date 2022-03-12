You Can Be ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Next Door Neighbor for a Cool $109M

One oceanfront California horse ranch has hit the market, and part of the property’s draw may have nothing to do with the home or the 4.2-acre ocean-front property. Instead, potential homebuyers hoping to explore purchasing the impressive home may be more interested in the house next door. Or, rather, who is living in the house next door as longtime movie icon and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner resides just down the way making him a neighbor to the ranch property.

However, those interested in purchasing the oceanfront Carpinteria, California ranch must be prepared to pay up. The sprawling property comes with a nine-digit price tag, making it the runner-up for the $109 million property the most expensive property in the neighborhood. Falling behind one area property that is going for $160 million.

Opportunities Such As The Oceanfront Horse Ranch Are Few and Far Between

The property, which is known in the area as Rancho Cariñoso, boasts a 4.2-acre spread which includes the property’s very own private beach. the serene, 4.2-acre spread boasts an oceanfront horse ranch with its own private beach. The home included on the California horse ranch is a quaint one at just 2,500 square feet. It includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a detached 1,000 square foot garage.

Owners of the property will have multiple options for expanding the gorgeous ranch. The property includes multiple building opportunities on the property. And, the retailer notes, these building possibilities aren’t specific to homes.

“The property is zoned for nine horse stables,” notes Compass Realty’s Sean Matthews. “And (the property) offers a state-of-the-art drip irrigation system allowing for turnkey landscaping.”

The Property Has Something For Everyone – Especially Water Lovers!

Those who enjoy spending days on the ocean can enjoy a private dock right off the property’s private beach. The ranch’s private beach is conveniently located within a surf break. This gives plenty of opportunities for water activities such as swimming, boating, and fishing. However, those who are up for more adventure can spend some time diving for lobsters.

When it’s time to return to land after enjoying the many ocean-front opportunities, Rancho Cariñoso owners can enjoy the private horse trail that leads directly to the beach. The impressive average also includes private nature trails perfect for hiking; fruit trees; and trails with ATV access.

“This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of California’s iconic coastline,” notes Matthews who is co-listing the breathtaking property with another realtor, Eric Haskell.

“This incredibly special slice of coastline is unlike any other beachfront estate on the market today,” Matthew adds of the ocean-front ranch property.

“The estate has incredible sentimental value to my client,” the realtor adds. “He and his family have enjoyed the home for generations.”

Plus, you may even end up running into your new neighbor, Kevin Costner. Maybe the new neighbor will need to borrow a cup of sugar sometime?