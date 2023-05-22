You can watch Yellowstone for free on Pluto TV this weekend: Here’s how

Spend Memorial Day weekend with the Duttons and watch the first three seasons of Yellowstone absolutely free on Pluto TV.

Watching live and/or streaming all of the Yellowstone franchise remains confusing. But there’s one fact I’ve stood by over the last few years: Pluto TV has proven the best and cheapest way to watch Yellowstone while it airs on cable via Paramount Network.

Pluto TV also streams occasional marathons of past seasons, too, and has one ready to roll this Memorial Day weekend. So, as the streaming channel says, “Saddle up and settle in for the ultimate holiday weekend binge with seasons 1-3 of the hit series that launched the epic franchise everyone is talking about.”

Pluto TV’s Memorial Day ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Schedule

As Pluto TV tells Outsider, the marathon will kick off Friday, May 27th on Pluto TV’s More TV Drama channel. There, it will stream each season in order throughout the weekend, all for FREE.

Season 1: Friday, May 27th starting at 4pm ET

Friday, May 27th starting at 4pm ET Season 2: Saturday, May 28th starting at 4pm ET

Saturday, May 28th starting at 4pm ET Season 3: Sunday, May 29th starting at 1pm ET

If you’re looking to jump into the franchise or watch the hit show for the first time, this is an excellent way to watch the best 3 seasons all in one weekend. That’s every minute of western action, family drama and intrigue at absolutely no cost. What other weekend plans do you need?

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Paramount Network

How to watch on Pluto TV

Again, the marathon starts this Friday, May 27th on Pluto TV’s More TV Drama channel. Here’s how to watch on different devices:

On a Laptop or Smartphone: If you’re watching from a laptop or smartphone, you can simply click this link and begin watching Yellowstone it airs.

On Your Smart TV: If you prefer to watch on your television, use your smart TV’s app or streaming service search for Pluto TV. Download, then open and get to watching!

Remember, this is a classic marathon like we used to watch in the old days of cable-dominated television. It will only air at the times listed above. So if you’re looking to tackle Yellowstone seasons 1, 2, and 3 for free, this is your chance.

To watch Yellowstone seasons 4 and 5, however, you’ll need Peacock. And that’s a whole different streaming service. Click here to learn more about Yellowstone on Peacock next.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 80 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV’s growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 markets.