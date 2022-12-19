Zach Bryan Reacts To Major Feature in ‘Yellowstone’s Season 5, Episode 7

Country music singer Zach Bryan and the wildly popular neo-western drama series Yellowstone certainly have a history together. The series has been featuring the singer’s hits for years now over the drama’s seven seasons on the air. However, Sunday’s episode (December 18) included something even better. Not only did fans get to hear three Zach Bryan songs on the episode, but we got to hear them straight from the singer himself as Zach Bryan performed “live” within the episode.

Now, the singer himself is taking to Twitter, reacting to the major feature appearance in the episode. In the tweet, Bryan thanks Yellowstone showrunners – and the cast – for welcoming on the show’s set.

“Thank you so so incredibly much,” Zach Bryan writes in the social media post.

“For having the boys and me, @Yellowstone,” the Summertime Blues singer continues. “Humbled and honored and don’t know what I did to deserve it.”

Zach Bryan Entertains During Yellowstone’s County Fair Last Weekend

The country singer’s appearance came near the end of the episode Sunday night as he and his band performed at a county fair in the episode. Songs performed during this appearance were Motorcycle Drive-By, Quittin’ Time, and Summertime Blues.

It was in a recent interview when Yellowstone’s music supervisor Adrea von Foerster that she detailed the extent showrunners went to feature Zach Bryan’s songs on the wildly popular series. According to the music producer, they spend a lot of time going down “massive Twitter and YouTube rabbit holes.”

However, she adds, there are also artists who are recommended to the producers of the Paramount series. But it’s these unique sounds that they are after the most.

“Obviously I have artists pitched to me from labels, publishers, managers, and agents,” Adea von Foerster says in the interview.

Once the music producer saw the singer on YouTube she knew his music was something that needed to be featured in the series. So, they reached out to Bryan who was very happy to oblige. However, since it was very early in his career, Zach Bryan’s album was a little underproduced to be featured on the hit series, the music producer explains.

The producers then put Zach Bryan in touch with well-known producer Dave Cobb in order to professionally cut two songs. This brought about the song Condemned in Yellowstone’s third season episode, Freight Trains and Monsters.