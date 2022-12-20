‘Twister’ Sequel Release Date Revealed

Get ready to be blown away – the highly anticipated Twister sequel, aptly-named Twisters, will unleash its awesome fury on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal Studios announced its plans to release the disaster flick in theaters worldwide on July 19, 2024. Lee Isaac Chung, the talented director behind the Oscar-nominated “Minari,” is taking on the reins of Twisters. Award-winning screenwriter Mark L. Smith, who co-penned Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s box office hit featuring Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant – is writing the screenplay.

Warner Bros. Pictures will be the major financial backer for Twisters, Variety reports. Frank Marshall, a producer who has worked on some of the biggest movie franchises such as Jurassic World and Indiana Jones is producing it through his company Kennedy/Marshall.

The release date of Twisters puts it in competition with some heavy hitters. Paramount’s Transformers: A New Generation is also set to drop on July 19th, 2024. Marvel’s Thunderbolts, starring Harrison Ford, is set to drop just one week later.

Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman led the original 1996 film. They played storm-chasing scientists on a mission to outwit one of the strongest tornados in decades. Rumors about an impending sequel have been circulating since 2020 with very little information released regarding plot details or how it will be linked to its predecessor. Universal has only shared that this new installment is slated to be “a fresh chapter from the iconic movie.”

Boasting groundbreaking special effects, 1996’s Twister earned an outstanding $500 million at the global box office. Not only that, but it gained acclaim by being nominated for two Academy Awards – Best Visual Effects and Sound.

The immense popularity of the film resulted in Universal Studios creating an interactive attraction, called Twister: Ride It Out!, which opened its doors to guests in 1998. Here, guests are taken to a sound stage and experience what it would be like inside a tornado – with special effects such as water and wind blowing around. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt even reprised their roles for the adventure show.

In 2021, Helen Hunt proposed her own spin for a sequel to the film in which her character had been killed off. Unfortunately, the studio rejected this idea due to the death of her character. However, Deadline reports that producers have now considered bringing Hunt back for a legacy sequel. The plot would revolve around Paxton’s daughter from their relationship – she has chosen to follow in their footsteps as an aspiring storm-chaser just like them.

Meanwhile, Bill Paxton’s son, James, recently opened up about his thoughts on a sequel to his dad’s hit. James said he hoped the sequel would be great and even expressed interest in being in the film. With the Twister sequel release date coming up, they better write him a part soon.