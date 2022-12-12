Val Kilmer Shows Major Love to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Following Golden Globe Nomination

Val Kilmer praised the cast of Top Gun: Maverick just after the film scored a Golden Globes nomination for the best motion picture award.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly for the 2022 Entertainers of the Year, Val Kilmer showed major appreciation for the Top Gun: Maverick cast. “Making that first film, we were all so young,” Kilmer explained. “But even then there was a special bond between us all. After shooting, we would laugh and dance the night away. Coming back to work with Tom [Cruise] more than 30 years later, it was like no time had passed at all.”

Val Kilmer continued to praise his Top Gun: Maverick co-star by stating that Cruise is a consummate professional. “His zest and energy for filmmaking are infectious,” he declared. “Being next to him instantly makes you feel better. That said, we blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun – really special.”

Val Kilmer then discussed Top Gun: Maverick and how the film’s response was just amazing to him. “I was particularly thrilled and humbled by the audience’s reaction to my scene with Tom. But, to be honest, with Tom, [director] Joseph Kosinski, and [executive producer] Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm, there was no doubt the film would be a smash.”

Val Kilmer continued to speak with such pride about the new cast members for Top Gun: Maverick. “ It made for a very engaging story to have the young guns led by the veterans… pun intended.”

‘Top Gun Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Recalls Val Kilmer’s First Reaction to His Big Scene

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski spoke about Val Kilmer returning for the sequel. He also spoke about Kilmer’s big scene.

The Top Gun: Maverick director further recalled when he first showed the finished scene to both Val Kilmer. “Tom was involved throughout the editorial process in kind of shaping that scene and building that scene. So there was never really a moment of showing him the final. He was kind of there as it evolved, and he was obviously a key part of it.”

Kosinski said showing Val Kilmer the Top Gun: Maverick was a very distinct memory because he had came in to watch parts of the film. “So that was one scene I wanted him to see, and obviously, we were all a little nervous showing it to him just because we really wanted him to like it. But his response was beautiful. He was so happy and so moved by it that it made us all feel really good and that maybe we had gotten it right.”