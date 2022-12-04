Val Kilmer Trends on Twitter, Fan Tributes to ‘Top Gun’ Legend Pour in

Actor Val Kilmer has been battling health issues for some time now. However, fans were delighted to see the longtime actor reprise his role, albeit briefly, in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

This is why the news that Kilmer felt forced to back out of a plan to reprise his role from the 1980s fantasy flick Willow in the new Disney + series hit us all in the feels. Now, however, fans are honoring the longtime actor as he goes viral. Kilmer is now trending on Twitter as fans show the actor some big love, sharing their favorite moments from the actor’s long and prolific career.

Fans Share Their Favorite Val Kilmer Moments, Remembering Some Of The Actor’s Most Iconic Roles

Twitter is blowing up with Val Kilmer-related posts right now, and we are loving every second of it. Val Kilmer has left his mark on his fans as the social media site is flooded with some of the actor’s biggest career moments. From past interviews, premiere appearances, early flicks, or iconic lines, the Twitterverse is showering Kilmer with some major fandom love.

“A where to start answer for this question, guy is a legend with a phenomenal body of work,” one Twitter user writes of the actor. This post notes that some of Kilmer’s best roles are from the 1990s western flick Tombstone as well as Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Ghost and the Darkness, and The Saint.

“Val Kilmer,” notes another fan, “no doubt the best [Doc Holiday] ever.”

“Val Kilmer is trending,” another fan writes, adding that they hope his recovery is “going well.”

“We hope beyond hope that you’ll be able to join the cast of Willow,” the post continues. “And help us relive our clearly-awesome childhood

ds yet again as Madmartigan…”

It’s Not Just The Roles, Kilmer’s Fans Love His Approach To Acting

Of course, many fans had some major references to Val Kilmer’s legendary approach to many of his roles…giving a sort of “relaxed” or casual feel to his characters. Just like one scene in the popular 2004 film Spartan.

spartan (2004) will always be my favorite val kilmer movie for a lot of reasons but mainly because it has shots of val just vibing and wandering around while snacking on an apple and most importantly looking very hot doing it pic.twitter.com/Dy5x8xG6xL — c (@toodamnbright) November 29, 2022

“[Spartan] (2004) will always be my favorite [Val Kilmer] movie for a lot of reasons,” one Twitter user says. The fan goes on to note that this is largely due to the shots of the actor “just vibing and wandering around while snacking on an apple.” Plus, the Twitter user says, he looks “very hot doing it.”

“Val Kilmer’s finest cinematic performance imo was as Doc Holliday in TOMBSTONE,” another fan writes.

According to reports, Kilmer’s decision to back out of the series was based on COVID-19 concerns. This, showrunners note is largely because much of the series planning was taking place during the height of the pandemic.

“As COVID overtook the world, it became insurmountable,” notes one of the Willow showrunners. Kasdan told

“We were prepping in the spring of the year that it was most happening,” the announcement continues. “And Val reluctantly didn’t feel he could come out.”