WATCH: ‘American Idol’ & Miss America Alum Dazzles Social Media with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire Impressions

Longtime American Idol fans probably remember Betty Maxwell, the former Miss America who auditioned for the singing competition in 2020. She didn’t win Season 20, but she’s steadily amassed a serious social media presence thanks to her personality and inventive singing videos.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Boasting over a million followers on TikTok, Maxwell recently whipped fans into a frenzy by mixing vocal impressions with her legitimate vocal ability. In a video with nearly 2 million plays, Maxwell takes on songs by Cher, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce; but it’s her portrayal of country icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire that fans really celebrated.

Maxwell trained in the classical Broadway style, but she may be better suited to sing country

In the comment section, one user wrote, “Reba one was INSANE. WOAH.” Another gushed, “You caught me with Dolly, but you floored me with Reba <3.”

For her video, Maxwell chose “Jolene” and “Fancy” for Dolly and Reba, respectively. Based on her own caption, Maxwell, herself, particularly loved how the Reba impression came out — and we have to agree.

Ironically, during her Idol audition, judge Katy Perry even suggested that Maxwell gravitate more towards the country genre, rather than stick to her Broadway-inspired vocal training.

During the audition, the Georgia native made a strong first impression when she brought her 2016 Miss America crown on stage with her. Unlike some pageants that only stick to swimsuit and interview questions, the Miss America pageant also requires contestants to perform a special talent.

Perry, along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, loved Maxwell’s performance of Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” enough to send her to Hollywood with a golden ticket. After the audition, Perry asked Maxwell if she also sang any country songs, prompting an unplanned performance of Carrie Underwood‘s “Jesus, Take The Wheel.”

Following her performance, Bryan told her, “So listen. Pageant girls sing like pageants girls. You don’t sing like a pageant girl. You sing like a real singer.” Perry added, “I think you could be country — and big!”

American Idol attracts more country acts than ever before

Country music continues gaining steam across the country thanks to shows like Idol, The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. Up-and-coming country artists Noah Thompson and Huntergirl took first and second place on Idol in 2022. Winner Noah recently moved from Kentucky to Nashville to continue developing his career.

“Lil bathroom selfie in the new house!! Figured after months of traveling back and forth, just to give y’all an update of what’s been going on I finally moved to Nashville,” he shared. “It’s been hectic trying to get everything done in the move but it’s all coming together. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter, can’t wait to get back out on the road and put out some new music for y’all, stay tuned.”