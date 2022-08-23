WATCH: Bear Grylls Gets Rob Riggle to Eat ‘Rocky Mountain Oysters’ on ‘Running Wild’

If you know what ‘rocky mountain oysters’ are, then you know how entertaining Bear Grylls getting Rob Riggle to eat them is about to be.

If there’s one thing we can always count on actor, comedian, and former U.S. Marine Officer Rob Riggle for, it’s to be entertained. Pair him with friend and former British Special Forces Officer Bear Grylls, and things only get better. Case in point: the raucous season finale of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

Within, Bear takes Rob through the wringer in preparation for the actor’s latest movie role. Together in the Great Basin, these two highly-trained former soldiers rappel from a helicopter, cross a raging river, and even descend an immense canyon via Rob’s first-even bowline knot.

But all of this pales in comparison to eating – you guessed it – a rocky mountain oyster. For those playing the home game, a rocky mountain oyster is, in fact, a bull testicle. Or, as Bear Grylls announces them to his friend: “The testicles of a fine bull!”

“Oh, you didn’t have to,” Riggle squirms. But as Bear reassures him, “The good news is, the bull was well hung, and he had two of them. So unlike the grasshoppers, we’re not going to go hungry.” Enjoy:

Watch Robin Riggle on a new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Monday, August 22nd at 10/9c on National Geographic. NatGeo

“It’s like an on testicle that’s been soaked in pickle juice is what it tastes like to me,” Riggle quips as he chews. “What’s it taste like to you?”

“Truly terrible,” Bear frowns. Classic.

Bear Grylls & Rob Riggle are the Ultimate ‘Running Wild’ Duo

From there, the banter only improves. “Davey Crockett, he probably had a few bull testicles,” Bear decrees.

“He probably did, but he probably didn’t advertise it,” Riggle replies as he waves the remainder of his rocky mountain oyster. “He probably did what he had to do in the mountains, we all do, and said ‘God, no one will ever see this, right?'” he glares to the camera.

“Dinner tonight was unusual, some would say,” the former Marine discloses to the Running Wild crew. “I say it was awesome. Bull balls! Rocky mountain oysters… We had testicles. And they were soaked in pickle juice. And they were delicious,” Riggle decrees before shaking his head with a silent “No they were not.”

But the dinner-time fun doesn’t end there. To wash down their testicular delight, Rob is treated to a Bear Grylls special: filtered river water. Luckily for Rob, Bear didn’t use his own underwear to filter the water as he did for Natalie Portman. Instead, he uses a chlorine tablet to make it drinkable. Or so he says.

After watching Bear chug his, Rob plays it cool. Sort of.

“It still tasted like river water to me,” he tells the crew. “Although he said it was clean, it had a hint of a classic moss and dirty sock taste that we all love. So that was refreshing. It was cold, I’ll give you that. It was cold.”

Rob Riggle’s full episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge aired Monday, August 22nd on National Geographic. But Disney+ subscribers can catch the entire new season now.