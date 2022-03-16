WATCH: Hardy Nails Jumper in Morgan Wallen’s ‘Grill’ During Behind Scenes One-on-One Basketball Game

Country singer Hardy took some time off from focusing on music to play a little one-on-one with Morgan Wallen. And let me tell you, with their similar outfits and hair length, it was hard to tell them apart at first.

In an impressive black-and-white Instagram video, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter hits two baskets against Wallen. Although the camera moves when it was Wallen’s turn to shoot, we’re confident he made the shot.

Hardy’s caption reads, “@morganwallen can break the records. I’ll break the ankles.” Wallen was quick to respond with, “That one was in my grill, I’ll give it to you lol.”

Hardy Explained Why He Cried After Morgan Wallen Won ACM Album of the Year

Hardy took home several awards at the ACMs thanks to his extraordinary talents in music. However, last week, he explained why he cried after his friend, Morgan Wallen, won the award for ACM Album of the year.

No, Hardy wasn’t that upset that he didn’t win that award. But it did make him and his fiancé emotional to see Wallen was banned from last year’s awards, win.

Wallen walked away with the award for his Dangerous: The Double Album, which became the best-selling country album of last year. The album’s success took came in between the backlash from Wallen being caught on camera using a racial slur in early 2021.

When referencing Wallen’s banishment from last year’s award, Hardy said that he feels that “everybody deserves a second chance.”

“He works very hard. He deserves that award,” Hardy told ET after the show. “For those that don’t know, your peers, our co-workers vote for who should win this award. To know that the entire country music industry voted for him to win that …”

“Me and my fiancée cried, I think, moreover that award than this one,” he continued. “It means a lot for him. It means a lot.”

Hardy and Morgan Wallen Loving Playing Music Together On Stage

Earlier this week, Hardy and Morgan Wallen hit the road for Grand Forks, North Carolina. Based on Wallen’s recent pictures, it looks like the country duo had the time of his life performing together. Via Instagram, the pictures Wallen shared feature himself and Hardy enjoying a wild night onstage during their concert.

The Grand Forks Herald revealed that over 20,000 people gathered in the Alerus Center to see Morgan Wallen and Hardy perform.