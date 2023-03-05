WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal Wins by TKO Filming Scene for ‘Road House’ Reboot at UFC Event

Filming for the upcoming Road House reboot is officially underway. In the new film, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton. After leaving the world of combat sports, the character lands a job as a bouncer in a seedy Florida bar. It looks like the filmmakers behind the movie are working to make Dalton’s past as a pro fighter believable. To do so, they cast former UFC champs Jay Hieron and Conor McGregor. Additionally, Dana White will appear in the film.

On Friday, Gyllenhaal and Hieron took the stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 285 to shoot a scene. In the clip that made its rounds on the internet, Dalton slaps his opponent during the face-off and it results in an onstage brawl. However, they weren’t finished blurring the lines between mixed martial arts and movie magic.

Jake Gyllenhaal Steps into the Octagon

Saturday night, during UFC 285, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jay Hieron stepped into the octagon to film a scene for the movie. The clip tells us a lot about the new Dalton. At the same time, it shows us how well-choreographed the fight scenes in the new Road House will be. Check it out below.

Jake Gyllenhaal wins by TKO 🤯



Filming a scene for a new movie during UFC 285



In the clip, the round starts with the usual posturing before the two fighters close the distance. In an odd move, Jake Gyllenhaal backs up to the cage and lets Hieron land three big hooks before he comes alive with a block and a counter. The Donnie Darko actor sells those hits like a champ. After giving himself some space, Gyllenhaal delivers a fairly convincing flying knee to his opponent’s face before pummeling the downed man.

Gyllenhaal’s character fights off the ref to land a few more cheap shots before backing away.

Putting It Together

There’s no way of knowing how these scenes fit into the new Road House reboot. However, it would be a safe assumption that this shows how Jake Gyllenhaal’s character becomes a former MMA fighter. This fight scene, as well as the explosive weigh-in scene, show how hot-headed the new Dalton will be.

At the same time, this tracks well with the storyline of the original Road House. Patrick Swayze’s Dalton was a martial arts expert who became the best “cooler” in the business before landing a gig at the Double Deuce. When things go sideways, he counts on his martial arts training to handle even the toughest of customers.

It seems like MMA fighters hold the same esteemed place in the minds of young men as martial arts masters did when Road House hit screens in 1989. So, it makes sense for Jake Gyllenhaal’s character to start his arc as a hot-headed UFC fighter.

There is currently no release date for the new film. So, we don’t know how long we’ll have to wait to see how all of the pieces fit together.