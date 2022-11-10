WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released

With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film.

According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”

Speaking about the return of Keanu Reeve’s John Wick, director Chad Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “We went to five different countries, we went all over the world, and hopefully it’s a nice culmination of the first three movies in the franchise, bringing it all to a pinnacle. I think we’ve done some fresh new ideas in it, and I think we’ve driven the story to a place that will be satisfying and I think subversive to what people are used to.”

Staheski also said that the John Wick films are always fun to work on. “I’ve never seen an actor thrive so much in a role [as Reeves] and be so excited about making the movie. As I always say, I’d love to do a lot of other things, but working with Keanu and my team is probably the best days a guy could have. It’s a good gig, I’m not going lie to you.”

Reeves will star alongside Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård in John Wick 4.

Keanu Reeves In Talks About John Wick Being in the Female-Centric Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Keanu Reeves is currently in talks about making an appearance as John Wick in the female-centric spinoff of the action-pack franchise, Ballerina.

Although Lionsgate has declined to comment about Reeves’ potential casting, the production company did confirm that Ian McShane has closed a deal to reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager, Winston, in the upcoming flick.

Ballerina will star Ana de Armas. She will portray a young female assassin who is seeking revenge against those who murdered her family. Although plot details remain disclosed about the John Wick spinoff, producer Basil Iwanyk says McShane’s role is considered “pivotal” in the film. However, it’s not clear how Reeves will fit into the story.

Iwanyk spoke about McShane joining the project. “We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina. He’s been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”

Len Wiseman of the Underworld franchise will be directing Ballerina with Shay Hatten writing the story. The film is currently in production. Erica Lee and John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski is also producing.