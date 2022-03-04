WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Did the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Chant to Hype Austin FC Fans

Earlier this week, the American football club, Austin FC, went up against the Cincinnati Dutch Lions. So, of course, Texas native and part-owner of the Austin FC, Matthew McConaughey, made an appearance. To get both his team and their fans ready for action, McConaughey took to the field to lead the stadium in his iconic Wolf of Wall Street chant.

With a grin on his face, the Austin FC investor pounded his chest while the crowd chanted along with him. Best of all, the inspirational gesture worked! Austin FC went on to score the biggest win in the history of the club, defeating the Cincinnati FC 5-0.

In a virtual press conference, self-proclaimed minister of culture, Matthew McConaughey, gave his thoughts on his football club and Austin, Texas, as a whole. “There is a culture in Austin. We are relentlessly optimistic, we’re highly creative,” McConaughey said.

“We like to win, we like to win well and know how to wear our wins well. We’re a growing city. As minister of culture, I’m hanging on to the DNA, making sure that the DNA of who we are and why we love Austin is still in place in the city and within Austin FC.”

Matthew McConaughey Doesn’t Need the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Chant to Inspire

While there’s nothing quite like Matthew McConaughey himself doing the Wolf of Wall Street chant to get a crowd hype, he certainly doesn’t need it to inspire others, the chest-pounding is simply a bonus. Along with being an award-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey is also an accomplished motivational speaker.

In a rooftop interview with University of Texas Men’s Basketball coach, Chris Beard, McConaughey was asked to give a few words of advice to the team ahead of their final game of the season. Rather than a few simple words, McConaughey gave a beautiful, sermonic speech.

“You got one shot, you got one time. Make it count,” McConaughey begins. “I mean, look, I know. I remember, you’re 18, you’re 19, you’re 20, you’re 21, you think you’re gonna live forever. And good, you should think that. I’m not asking you to start thinking, like, ‘Oh, I gotta get all so serious about my life so quick!’ But I am saying, enjoy this time, but look over that horizon a little bit. Have the long view a little bit about ‘Where do I want to go?'”

“The decisions you make right now are gonna be compounding assets for wherever you end up in the future. So, make it count, man. Life ain’t supposed to be easy. You’re supposed to be confused, frustrated. ‘What the hell is going on,’ ‘Why am I here,’ ‘I don’t like this,’ ‘This is unfair.’ That’s the gig! Play the game! That’s it. And enjoy playing the game, that’s as good as it gets.”