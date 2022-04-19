Matthew McConaughey created his own “Mood” song Tuesday as he helped the University of Texas toast its sparkling new basketball arena.

The Academy Award winner is a UT alum, professor, and the school’s minister of culture. And he also helped with the effort to bring the $338 million Moody Center to fruition. So that’s why he was standing in front of a host of burnt-orange dignitaries Tuesday morning to help christen the new arena.

“Yes, it is time to believe that what happens in here from now on can and will change the world,” McConaughey proclaimed. For you non-Longhorns, he’s paraphrasing UT’s motto. Usually, you hear it in advertisements spoken by Walter Cronkite, the late news anchor, who like McConaughey, is a UT alum.

And McConaughey kept going. He came dressed to impress, wearing a burnt orange and white suit with a white shirt. He topped off the look with matching boots and his favorite chocolate brown Stetson.

Then McConaughey broke out into song. It was a chorus no one else knew. McConaughey kept singing “Bless the Mood” over and over. He wasn’t talking about someone’s mood, their good or bad vibes. Rather, McConaughey already has given the arena a new nickname — The Mood.

The Internet Didn’t Know What to Think About Matthew McConaughey And His Texas Mood Song

And we’ve got to be honest with y’all. Some Texas fans and observers didn’t know what to think about Matthew McConaughey and his Mood song.

An Austin sports reporter wrote on Twitter: “Anyone else planning to make this McConaughey laugh their ring tone, or is that just me?”

Anyone else planning to make this @McConaughey laugh their ring tone, or is that just me? https://t.co/IG0gJP9fNl — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) April 19, 2022

The Moody Center social media account even tweeted about McConaughey’s Mood performance. The account tweeted: “Technically the first to perform at Moody Center.”

Though some weren’t quite as impressed.

I would be embarrassed. Even McConaughy can’t rally the Longhorn faithful to be excited about this. — Taylor Karrh (@TaylorKarrh) April 19, 2022

Some Twitter users even went so far as to say they were feeling some second-hand “cringe” from the impromptu performance.

The New Moody Center Isn’t Just a Home for Sports

Did you know the arena isn’t just the fancy palace for the Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams? It’ll be the site of some top concerts. John Mayer plays two nights, this Wednesday and Thursday. Bon Jovi follows Saturday. Justin Bieber performs April 27.

Then, for the two-night special grand opening, April 29-30, country music royalty graces the stage. George Strait is the headliner with Willie Nelson and family joining him as special guests. Now that’s a party. It also helps that they both live nearby. There also will be some extra balloons to help celebrate Willie’s 89th birthday.

But let’s circle back to Matthew McConaughey, his song and his efforts to bring Texas a new basketball arena. The Longhorns had played at the 41-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

McConaughey thanked the Erwin Center. “The memories we have there, we’re bringing over here. It’s time to turn the page. Let’s keep writing the book, let’s bless the Mood. Hook’em, thank you Austin.

On his final “Bless the Mood,” servers passed out flutes of champagne for a proper Texas toast.

McConaughey attended every planning meeting for the Moody Center. He wanted the students to be up close and personal to the basketball court. He kept saying his other mantra that Moody will be “the first place any band would want to play … and the last place any visiting team would want to play.”

On Tuesday, with Matthew McConaughey showing off his new Texas burnt orange outfit and offering his new song, The Mood certainly was the spot to be in Austin.