Watch Matthew McConaughey’s Thanksgiving Day Message

“We love to barbecue, we love to light a fire in the backyard, and we don’t eat early,” Matthew McConaughey says of his family Thanksgiving. The Texas icon offers up some “turkey talk” this holiday, and it’s all about food. As it should be.

As involved as the actor and activist has become as a voice for his home state, some might have expected otherwise. But they, I’d imagine, don’t know Matthew McConaughey as well as they should.

“Yeah, Thanksgiving at our house,” he begins with a smirk, looking as casual-suave as we’d expect in his Twitter vid. “We love to barbecue, we love to light a fire in the backyard, and we don’t eat early. We can say dinner’s at seven o’clock, but really, the meat’ll be ready at about eleven. Why? Mainly because of my older brother.”

“He doesn’t like to grill, he likes to smoke,” McConaughey emphasizes. “Why does he like to smoke – I mean, on the grill – because it takes so damn long. And it gives him something to do with his cigar and his beer, sit outside in the backyard, and just kinda look at that smoker.”

“He ain’t really doin’ anything,” McConaughey continues jovially. “He’s not a chef! But he’s kinda looking at that smoker, [and we’ll ask] ‘How you doin’ out there, Rooster? Ready? And he’ll say ‘Ah no, we got a couple more hours, couple more hours!'”

His brother certainly seems every bit the character he is.

If you didn’t know, yes, Matthew McConaughey has two brothers, and one’s name is, in fact, Rooster. Proper Texan Outsiders right here, folks. No word on whether their other brother, Pat, is present this Thanksgiving, but we’d bet on a “yes.”

“Well anyway, he’s just biding time, so he can keep sitting around and keep chit-chatting with everybody,” McConaughey says of Rooster. And this, the Oscar-winning actor says, “is what Thanksgiving is about at our house.”

As for that “Thanksgiving dinner?” It’ll finally be ready at about “Eleven or midnight.”

From all of us here, Happy Thanksgiving to our fellow Outsiders! We’re beyond thankful for your fellowship, support, and for keeping the Outsider spirit alive. That’s what it’s all about on all days, not just Thanksgiving, alright alright alright?