WATCH: Miranda Lambert Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Las Vegas Residency Dress Rehearsal

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ is ready to ride. The “Actin’ Up” singer is set for a Las Vegas residency to debut this weekend. The final dress rehearsal is complete, and it’ll kick off this weekend. She shared a video clip from the final test run, and it’s sure to be a smash. Check out the post below.

Last night at dress rehearsal!! We’re taking the Velvet Rodeo Residency to new heights 🤠



And @idyllwind wants to send you to see a show. Enter here: https://t.co/Lsd8J3E8oN 🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/7LpOEMH7Pi — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 22, 2022

“Last night at dress rehearsal!! We’re taking the Velvet Rodeo Residency to new heights. And Idyllwind wants to send you to see a show,” she captioned the post, along with a link to enter the contest.

In the video, Miranda Lambert is rising from the floor to the stage, which appears to be a platform raised above the main stage. It’s going to be a long run in Sin City. There will be plenty of opportunities to see more along the way. And it’ll likely be a unique experience from her typical touring show.

She’s making herself at home in Las Vegas for the next few months. Her husband, Brendan McLaughlin will join her for the entire run. There are some gaps along the way, so they may not be moving in. They’ll surely return to check on the dogs and the horses. But Brendan is very supportive of the run.

“I’ll be there every single night,” he said. “I’ll be watching her do what she does best.”

There are 24 dates on the run through April.

“I’m very excited,” Miranda Lambert added. “It’s kind of the style I’ve been doing lately. Just country and western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe and some fire maybe. So I’m very excited about that.”

It kicks off at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood on Friday, September 23. Dates continue through April 9.

Miranda Lambert Honored With the ‘Milestone Award’

Peers paid tribute to Miranda Lambert’s career at the ACM Honors in August. Brooks & Dunn broke out a cover of “Kerosene.” Meanwhile, Little Big Town performed a version of “The House That Built Me.” She received the ACM “Milestone Award.” It’s given to an artist that wins Best New Artist and Best Artist in their respective categories, along with Entertainer of the Year during their career. Morgan Wallen, Shania Twain and Chris Stapleton also received awards. The event is available to stream on Hulu.

Miranda Lambert leaves Las Vegas for a few shows along the way. She’s part of a massive bill at ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 12. She’ll perform alongside Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt. She also has two festival dates scheduled next year. She’s at Carolina Country Music Fest and Gulf Coast Jam in June. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.