WATCH: Nicolas Cage Plays a Gunslinger with a Paternal Side in a New Clip from His Upcoming Western ‘The Old Way’

Nicolas Cage landed his first film role with the 1981 made-for-TV movie The Best of Times. Since then, moviegoers have watched Cage take on a long and ever-growing list of genres. His action movies helped him become a box office draw in the 90s. However, in recent years, we’ve seen him take on several horror flicks like Color Out of Space and Willy’s Wonderland. Last year, we saw Cage take on his first western. Later this year, we’ll see him return to the genre.

Fans got their first taste of The Old Way when the trailer dropped back in November. It showed us Nicolas Cage as a ruthless gunslinger who becomes a caring family man after meeting the right woman and settling down. After a group of men murder his wife and burn his home, Cage’s character, Colton Briggs, takes his young daughter with him on the road to revenge. The trailer also shows us that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because Briggs’ daughter is a gunslinger-in-training.

Earlier today, Collider posted a clip from The Old Way that shows Briggs and his daughter taking on a handful of outlaws. Check it out below.

Nicolas Cage teaches #TheOldWay of violence in an exclusive new clip from his first Western. pic.twitter.com/VfAtE3bOah — Collider (@Collider) January 4, 2023

If you’re chomping at the bit to see Nicolas Cage step into the role of a hard-edged gunslinger, you’re in luck. The Old Way hits select theaters on January 6th. It will probably go to streaming not long after that.

The Old Way Isn’t Nicolas Cage’s First Western

Technically, Nicolas Cage’s first western came out last year. Butcher’s Crossing saw Cage taking on the role of a buffalo hunter named Miller. However, it wasn’t your typical western film. Butcher’s Crossing is more of a coming-of-age story about a young buffalo hunter than anything. However, it is set in the late 1800s, so it has all the trappings of a film set in that era.

The Old Way, on the other hand, looks like it’s more along the lines of a classic Spaghetti western. From the clips, this one looks like a blood-drenched tale of vengeance with plenty of gunplay and clever lines. If this movie came out forty or fifty years ago, Clint Eastwood would be the lead and Ennio Morricone would have done the score.

Before the release of Butcher’s Crossing, Nicolas Cage spoke about shooting his first western. “I know people sometimes laugh when I say I’m from the West, but the fact is, you can’t get any more West than California,” Cage said, making a valid point. “I have a California drawl. It’s the way I speak. So, I was sort of mystified that I had not been invited to [star in a western] in 40 years of cinema.”

Cage added, “It would be an easy match for me. It wouldn’t be easy for me to do an Arthurian drama, but to me, it was easy to fit right into a Western.” From the clip above we can see that it’s just as true the second time around.