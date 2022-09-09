WATCH: This Footage of a Young Keanu Reeves Reporting on a Teddy Bear Convention Is Priceless

We all know Keanu Reeves as a badass– from roles such as Neo in The Matrix to the John Wick franchise, Reeves knows how to do an action flick. However, prior to these roles, the actor was a reporter in Canada, and a cute video was released from those days.

The official Twitter account for CBS shared a video in 2020 of a younger Reeves reporting on a teddy bear convention. The clip features Reeves’ voiceover saying: “When Going Great sent me to check out the first Canadian International Teddy Bear Convention, I thought I was in for a lot of craziness.”

Reeves then asks someone, “Why are all the bears’ first name Teddy? What college did he go to?”

The Teddy Bear Convention was hilarious to watch, and it was wild to see Reeves so young and reporting on the convention. CBS’ tweet read: “Who better to honour a childhood favourite than Canada’s beloved Keanu Reeves! Happy #NationalTeddyBearDay!”

Who better to honour a childhood favourite than Canada's beloved Keanu Reeves!



Happy #NationalTeddyBearDay! pic.twitter.com/7JWJKbVbqX — CBC (@CBC) September 9, 2020

The clip dates back to around 1984, according to CBS in a response tweet. Fans loved the throwback clip of their favorite actor.

A Keanu Reeves fan on Twitter shared the video as well. One fan responded: “Even here he looks relatable.”

Another wrote: “Keanu is the most wholesome dude ever!”

Keanu Reeves Film with Ana de Armas Secured the Actress a Later Role

Reeves’ 2014 thriller Knock Knock featured Ana de Armas as his co-star. Although the film wasn’t a huge success in theaters, it did help de Armas in the long run, according to the Los Angeles Times.

de Armas recently shared this with the publication. The actress stars as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic, Blonde. Apparently, director Andrew Dominik saw the film and because of her role, knew that she was going to be his Marilyn.

“On paper, I was not supposed to be playing Marilyn Monroe. I’m a Cuban actress. In what world could I have imagined that this was going to happen? Never,” she said. “The fact that I got this opportunity was just something out of the ordinary.”

de Armas also played a blonde bombshell in Knock Knock, and upon seeing her resemblance to Monroe, Dominick wanted her to audition for the biopic.

She, of course, got the role. The film, which premieres this month, follows the personal life of movie star Marilyn Monroe, aka Norma Jean, and her personal life. The film has recently received a NC-17 rating.

de Armas also spoke about this. She said: “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.’ But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”