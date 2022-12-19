WATCH: Tom Cruise Jumps out of a Plane in New Bonkers Video

Tom Cruise made our summers amazing by returning to the big screen in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. However, it’s the popular movie star who is delivering the “thank you’s” right now. Giving fans a free-falling message thanking his fans for their support as he returned to the popular character after all the years…while also preparing for another returning role in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film.

Tom Cruise Delivers A Free-Falling “Thank You” To Fans In An Awesome Clip

In a recent Twitter post, Outsider wonders: “Is there any stunt Tom Cruise won’t do?” But, we are pretty sure that we already have the answer to that question…and it’s a resounding “no!”

Is there any stunt Tom Cruise won’t do? pic.twitter.com/RNFUKqZRde — Outsider (@outsider) December 18, 2022

In the Twitter video, Tom Cruise gives his fans a free-falling thank you for their support this summer, just ahead of the film’s upcoming release on Paramount+. The hilarious clip features the 60-year-old actor as he sits – very nonchalantly – leaning outside a flying helicopter. It appears, based on his statement, the actor is taking time out of shooting his latest Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning as he delivers a unique message to fans.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters,” Tom Cruise says in the clip.

“And thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” the actor shouts over the helicopter’s sounds.

Joining Tom Cruise in the helicopter is the director of the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, Christopher McQuarrie. And he soon reminds the actor that they need to get back to filming. However, Cruise has a question for the director, which is whether he will be joining in the jump from the flying helicopter.

“Not on your life,” the director hilariously responds before telling Cruise, “good luck.”

Cruise Keeps His Message Going – Even In Midair

Cruise then jumps from the helicopter shouting “we’ll see you down there” to the director on his way out. However, even in midair – and mid-freefall – Tom Cruise had more to say. As he was hurtling towards the earth, Cruise went on to thank his fans for their support of the film.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you,” Tom Cruise says as he falls toward the ocean.

“It truly is the honor of a lifetime,” he adds. The Jerry Maguire star then announces that he has to get “back to work” and wishes us all a “safe and happy holiday.”

“We’ll see you at the movies,” Cruise adds finishing up his very unique message. He then kicks away from the camera and we watch as he continues his jump, headed straight for the water.