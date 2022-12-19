WATCH: Tom Cruise Rides a Motorcycle Off a Cliff in Latest Death-Defying Stunt

In 2011, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol hit theaters, marking Tom Cruise’s return to the franchise and the role of Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Like any good action spy film, Ghost Protocol was packed with massive explosions, daring escapes, and jaw-dropping stunts. After all, what’s a secret agent if not an anonymous protector of the innocent slash fearless stuntman?

Ever since then, the franchise has continuously raised the bar in terms of heart-stopping, death-defying feats. More specifically, those performed by action movie legend Tom Cruise.

Now, Tom Cruise fans (especially those on social media) are no strangers to the actor’s impossible stunts. But his most recent feat set the internet ablaze – and for good reason.

Watch Tom Cruise’s cliff jump stunt from #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning pic.twitter.com/Hk0Di6VH3a — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 19, 2022

Sitting astride a motorcycle wearing nothing but a pair of safety goggles and a black jumpsuit, Cruise rockets down a runway constructed on a rocky mountaintop.

As the camera pans, you realize that the runway is a ramp – that leads straight to oblivion. Without slowing or showing an ounce of hesitation, Cruise launches from the end of the ramp, releasing his grip on the bike as he plummets toward the earth from above the clouds, the trees below little more than a green smear across the ground.

Just before his body becomes an unrecognizable speck, Tom Cruise deploys a parachute, those watching from the production tent unable to hide their obvious relief that the stunt was a success.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Costar Talks His Unbelievable Stunts

Actors across every genre are dedicated to their craft, but to call Cruise’s performances dedication would be…an understatement? A misrepresentation? Whatever you want to call it, from an outside perspective, it’s not unfair to call the actor’s stunts in Mission: Impossible (and Top Gun and The Mummy) the acts of a man with a death wish.

As Simon Pegg, the actor behind Benji Dunn, Ethan Hunt’s righthand man, in the Mission: Impossible films, explained, those who work with Tom Cruise feel every bit as uncertain about his safety as the viewers at home, if not more so.

“When you watch him do it, there is some genuine form of peril because you know it is him,” Pegg told Conan O’Brien. “But you know he survives because you see him on Good Morning America doing some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. Tom Cruise is terrifying. The stuff Tom does, that’s not adrenaline, that’s some other hormone you only secrete right before you die.”

That said, Pegg’s fear for his friend and costar can’t eclipse the satisfaction of creating something incredible. Because of Tom Cruise’s breathtaking stunts, Simon Pegg believes Mission: Impossible is even better than the James Bond franchise.

“I think both films benefit from it immensely,” Pegg explained to Soho House. “Because I’m biased, I think Mission pips it a little bit, as everything you see, he does for real. There are no stunt doubles for him. There’s a frisson you get when there’s authenticity: the idea that this guy is actually jumping off a cliff on a motorbike and deploying the parachute 100 feet from the ground? It puts the willies up you.”