Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm’s Hilarious New Super Bowl Ad

Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm’s role in a new Super Bowl ad may be the part he was born to play, at least as far as his name goes. In the new commercial, the Mad Men alum portrays well… ham. He’s joined by Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson as (you guessed it) brie. Meanwhile, SNL’s Pete Davidson plays a hungry guy looking to make a sandwich.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

It’s all for a Hellman’s mayonnaise commercial, set to air during Super Bowl LVII. Kicking off the game day ad, Hamm and Larson are seen inside a refrigerator with an oversized jar of mayo. “Brie, any idea why we are in a fridge?” a bemused Hamm asks.

“Well, I’m Brie,” she reasons. “And you’re …” Hamm first blurts out his first name before realizing the obvious. “Brie and Hamm!” the actor says. “Hamm and Brie — I get it. And Hellman’s!” Larson then quips, “We’re dinner.” Hamm continues, “With Hellman’s, all these leftovers can be anything.”

All of a sudden, the fridge hums to life and swings open, revealing an eager Davidson. “Is that Pete Davidson?” Hamm asks. “He really is everywhere.” I’m gonna eat you guys,” Davidson says with a grin. However, the comedian bypasses Hamm and Larson for actual food items. “You guys are really delicious,” Davidson tells them.

“That’s … that’s weird,” Hamm says. Davidson then closes out with a slogan: “Hellmann’s brings leftovers to life.”

Jon Hamm was compelled by the message of the Super Bowl ad

When his commercial agent contacted him about appearing in Hellmann’s Super Bowl ad, Hamm was immediately compelled by the company’s message to inspire people to get creative with their leftovers while also decreasing food waste. Henceforth he agreed to star in the spot.

“I’ve been saddled with the last name Hamm since I came into existence,” Hamm recently told CNN. “It’s always been an easy go-to for making fun of myself. But having Pete actually ingest me was a completely different kettle of fish, I’m mixing metaphors left and right here, but it was super fun.”

After spending years working in the restaurant industry and pursuing his acting career, Hamm was inspired to join the campaign aimed at reducing food waste due to all that he had seen.“Seeing how much food actually gets wasted in a day is kind of heartbreaking,” Hamm explained. “We have a very weird relationship with food storage and food purchasing and the result is the tremendous amount of food waste, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Hamm isn’t shy about taking commercial gigs. He credits his most famous tv role as ad man Don Draper on AMC’s Mad Men for that. “Having played a fictional advertising executive for many years, I have a certain amount of respect for the game,” he noted.