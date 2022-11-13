WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Brings Family Along for Premiere Red Carpet

Sylvester Stallone is all smiles as he walks the red carpet with some family members as Tulsa King gets the royal treatment. Stallone showed up with his wife Jennifer Flavin and two of his daughters. While he’s there, Stallone talked with the media about his new show. This is the first time that Stallone has starred in a TV series. So, when he talks about the show, he does from a place of amazement and even a bit of awe, too.

“It’s very hard to find something original and when it comes knocking on your door, you have to be a fool to say no,” Stallone said. “This is kind of a fantasy where I’ve always wanted to play a gangster. Not a cowboy, not an Indian, a gangster. Then the idea of taking him out of New York so he’s not like a Tony Soprano. He’s completely in an alien world. He might as well be walking on the moon. And to see a guy build his life by making friends with tough guys, cowboys, Indians, nerds, computer geniuses. Just all kinds of….and he built a new family that way. So the audience grows with him and it has a lot of heart, too.”

Sylvester Stallone brought his family along to the premiere of his first TV series, #TulsaKing. He plays a New York gangster exiled to Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/9Kyjmn4vqb — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 12, 2022

Sylvester Stallone Noted How Gangsters ‘Have This Aura’ About Them

In this new show, Stallone plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Tulsa King is a creation of Taylor Sheridan, who is mostly connected to his other big show, Yellowstone. Producer David Glasser also is connected with Tulsa King, too. Yet this show appears ready to become another winning hand in Sheridan’s world. Especially with Stallone on board, it looks like it will be a big hit. Stallone can finally play a mobster, something he even tried doing while seeking a role as an extra in the 1970s classic movie The Godfather.

“For some reason, gangsters have this aura, kind of like a cowboy or superhero,” Stallone said in an interview with Fox News. “I don’t know why, but they do. And I’ve been left out every time! I remember going in to audition for The Godfather as an extra, one of 250 people at the wedding. They said I don’t look Italian enough. Thirty-five years later, I hired that person, and I reminded them every day how Italian I am.”

Let’s bring up another character quite close to Stallone’s heart. That would be John Rambo of the Rambo movies. One time, Stallone turned down quite a haul to make a movie in the series. The actor was offered $34 million to play his character in a movie. And he turned it down. “I turned down 34 [million],” Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.