WATCH: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars After He Joked About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Hair

Oscars ceremonies aren’t exactly known for their high level of action, but tonight’s awards show will be. In fact, it might go down in history as the most action-packed Oscars of all time. After an inappropriate joke was made by Oscars presenter Chris Rock regarding Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, things got violent.

“Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock joked. Now, this might seem like a harmless joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut, but it’s a bit deeper than that. Smith suffers from alopecia, and has been open about the hair loss condition. Though the actress went on record to say that she and her alopecia are “friends,” it undoubtedly still causes her a level of distress.

After hearing the joke, Jada Pinkett Smith looked horrified, but her husband Will Smith was downright furious. He stalked up to the stage where Chris Rock stood and slapped him as hard as he could in the face.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Though we now know what was said, the Oscars feed censored the diatribe Will Smith threw at Chris Rock. That said, it was impossible not to be able to read the enraged husband’s lips as he screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth!”

Impressively, Chris Rock was barely fazed at all. On the contrary, he laughed and said, “Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”

Chris Rock defended himself by insisting that the comment was “just a G.I. Jane joke,” but the non-apology was not accepted. Will Smith continued to berate the comedian, repeating, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth!”

Will Smith Received Oscars Win After Slapping Chris Rock

You might be thinking, “Well, wait, was Will Smith kicked out??” And the answer is no. After slapping Chris Rock in the face, Will Smith was able to sit back down and enjoy the rest of the show.

In fact, what happened next was the complete opposite of Will Smith being escorted from the building. Moments after assaulting Chris Rock, he was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. And, perhaps a little ironically, in his acceptance speech, Will Smith claimed that one of his goals in life was to be “a vessel for love”.

Smith did include an apology in his speech. However, it was to The Academy, not Chris Rock. He also concluded his speech with the hope that The Academy invites him back for future ceremonies.