WATCH: Zach Bryan and Band Have Full-On Jam Session on the Bus

Zach Bryan simply will not stop playing music. He’s releasing a new album every week at this point, it seems. He’s touring the country and adding new stops at every turn. And while he’s on the bus, he’s jamming with his boys. We absolutely love to see it. Check out a couple of videos Zach Bryan shared below.

bus sessions after roller coasters name a better duo pic.twitter.com/DLMqa9AMR9 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 14, 2022



“bus sessions after roller coasters name a better duo,” he captioned the first video. But he added a second.

also I don’t always wear a visor backwards but when you go to six flags in the summer it’s a must pic.twitter.com/3YRnyJv4hg — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 14, 2022

“also I don’t always wear a visor backwards but when you go to six flags in the summer it’s a must,” he captioned the second.

So Zach Bryan and the boys, even on their off days, are making music. Take a breath, man.

Between American Heartbreak and Summertime Blues, Zach Bryan released 42 tracks this summer. He seems to have a new demo on social media every week, if not more frequently. It would genuinely be no surprise if he’s packaged another group of songs together for a formal release before the end of the year.

Zach Bryan has shared bills this year with Luke Combs at Mercedes Bend-Stadium and Turnpike Troubadours at Under the Big Sky Festival in Montana. It’s been a fast rise to the top for the 26-year-old Oklahoma native. He reflected on the times that he spent out West with his father and how he never thought he’d see these days. His music isn’t boxed in by genre. His appeal is so wide that not only had he played alongside the biggest names in country music in 2022, he’s been on bills at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, too. He debuted an early version of one of his Summertime Blues tracks at the former festival in Manchester, Tenn.

Zach Bryan is hopping on the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson for a few dates. Next up is Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York on August 14. Then he’s at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg on August 18. He hits a few more festivals along the way, including Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tenn. on September 10. He’ll play in the Nashville area with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 11.

There’s another big date with the Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on September 17. And there are still dates from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between. It includes a big one at Red Rocks in Colorado on November 3. He wraps his year at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.