What is Elon Musk and Grimes’ Second Baby’s Name?

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child via surrogate at the end of last year, and their baby name is something out of this world. The on-again-off-again duo named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, otherwise known as “Y.”

Elon Musk and Grimes already share a son named X Æ A-12, otherwise known as “X.”

Elon Musk and Grimes Knew Their Baby Name Would Be Confusing

Grimes and Musk knew that their choice of baby name would be confusing for most of their fans. And just like with the birth of baby X, we got a lesson in phonetics from Grimes.

According to the Canadian music star, “Exa” and “Dark” are pronounced as you’d expect them to be. However, Sideræl is pronounced a little differently. Grimes says that part of the baby’s name is pronounced like “sigh-deer-ee-el.”

Of course, there are scientific and fantastical origins to baby Y’s name. Exa is in reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, which is the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second. Dark represents “the unknown.”

“People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons,” Grimes explained. “Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

As for Sideræl, she says that it’s a “more elven” spelling of sidereal. According to Grimes, that means “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

The full baby name, Exa Dark Sideræl, was a compromise on Grimes’ part. She was worried that Exa was too dull for a girl’s name. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” she shared. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”

Are More Children In Elon Musk’s and Grimes’ Future?

Page Six reports that Elon Musk already has five teenage sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson: Damian, Saxon, Griffin, Xavier, and Kai. They had a sixth son, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome when he was only 10 weeks old.

With the addition of Exa Dark Sideræl to their eccentric family, many are wondering if the duo has any plans to welcome more children in the future. According to Grimes, yes. Based on the secrecy surrounding baby Y, it’s likely that we won’t know about any new babies until well after they’re born.

In fact, Y was kind of an out-in-the-open secret for a while. Despite X being away with Elon Musk, interviewers had heard a baby crying during an interview with the musician before Musk and Grimes had announced Y. When asked about it, Entertainment Weekly says that she refused to confirm or deny if the two had welcomed another child.

“I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes said. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that.”

Now, we know that the two had welcomed a daughter. As for the future, Grimes says that “this is the best it’s ever been. We just need to be free… We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”