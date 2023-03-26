Why ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Steered Clear of Kevin Costner After Joining ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner may portray distant Dutton relatives in 1923 and Yellowstone, but don’t expect a family reunion anytime soon.

On 1923, Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch and great-great-grand-uncle of Kevin’s character John. In a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked if he reached out to Costner to chat about the series, Ford simply said, “no.”

“I wanted my own singular relationship with [co-creator and showrunner] Taylor [Sheridan] to rule my behavior and my thoughts,” Ford told the magazine. “I didn’t want to dirty up the road with somebody else’s.”

Ford also refused to comment about Costner’s relationship with Sheridan.

He added: “I have no idea how they get along. I would assume they get along great because Kevin does a great job.”

Back in Fall 2022, reporters asked Ford about his relationship with Costner, whom he’s likely known for years in Hollywood circles. Ford said he hadn’t caught up with Costner in a while, but was looking forward to it.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone,” he said. “But I’m on my own path.”

Fellow 1923 star Helen Mirren echoed Ford in an E! News report, but not because of any bad blood between she and Costner.

“I don’t know him!” she said. “Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will both reprise their Season 1 roles in 1923‘s upcoming second season

Harrison and Helen’s February interviews came right before serious rumors began swirling about the future of Yellowstone, the centerpiece of the multi-spin-off franchise. Deadline originally reported that, due to disputes with Costner, the Yellowstone showrunners intended to end the series after season 5 part 2 airs this summer. But Paramount Network immediately shot down the reports.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson later told Deadline. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

In the meantime, 1923 rolls on with another season confirmed in development. When asked about her long-lost nephew during an appearance on CBS, Mirren joked that “he better get back to the ranch quickly” because poor Cara Dutton can’t keep begging.

“I don’t know if I can write many more letters saying ‘you’ve got to come home, Spencer. We need you’” she laughed.

“…I suspect we’ll see him in Montana,” she added, more seriously. “I hope so.”

Ford will return, too, as Jacob Dutton, the actor confirmed recently. When asked whether he will appear in Season 2, Ford answered nonchalantly, “yeah.”