why-dolly-parton-started-trending-after-elon-musk-bought-twitter

Funny how this works. When word broke that Elon Musk was taking over Twitter, Dolly Parton started trending.

The country music icon is known for her beautiful voice, creative, lyrical writing, savvy business sense and her glorious, generous soul. It’s why when you see something controversial being discussed on Twitter, there’s a chorus of “Be Like Dolly” tweets in response.

So when word broke that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, was buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, folks started posting about Dolly Parton. It was an interesting juxtaposition. Parton made news during the pandemic by donating $1 million to vaccine research. She then was one of the first to get the Covid vaccine. Musk butted heads with local authorities in California about keeping his factory open during the early parts of the pandemic. He eventually moved to Texas.

Elon Musk (pictured) bought Twitter and Dolly Parton started trending. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fans Recalled the Good Work of Dolly Parton

Parton started her good work way back in the 1980s, first offering every middle schooler in her hometown $500 if they graduated high school. She’s donated to help save the bald eagle. She honored her father, who couldn’t read, by sending a book every month to every child in her hometown from birth until they started school. Parton gave $1 million to a children’s hospital to honor her niece. She’s also thrown herself into so many fundraisers to help when people in Tennessee are devastated by natural disasters.

It’s no wonder she’s drawn a passionate following.

Paul the Gamer Scot wrote: “I saw Dolly Parton trending and had a mild panic. But not only is she okay, she’s an absolute legend. I’d take 1000 Partons over 1 Musk any day of the week.”



I saw Dolly Parton trending and had a mild panic. But not only is she okay, she's an absolute legend.



I'd take 1000 Partons over 1 Musk any day of the week. — Paul the Gamer Scot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 (@TheGamerScot) April 26, 2022

Musk is an innovative businessman, creating Tesla and SpaceX. He thinks big — Musk wants space travel to be less expensive and envisions putting men and women on Mars in the not-too-distant future. Musk’s Tesla, which makes electric cars, is the most valuable automobile company in the world.

But Musk recently focused in on buying Twitter. He loves to post his thoughts. And for years, he’s been known as a troll on social media. When the Twitter board of directors agreed to sell him the company, Musk tweeted:

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy. And Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. Twitter has tremendous potential. I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

So let’s go to Twitter for some more reaction in regards to Elon Musk and Dolly Parton.

NurseAvenger wrote: “Will I get banned now when I point out Elon Musk is a selfish chaos monkey, and that someone like Dolly Parton would be a much more mature and responsible person with 44 billion dollars?

Will I get banned now when I point out Elon Musk is a selfish chaos monkey, and that someone like Dolly Parton would be a much more mature and responsible person with 44 billion dollars? — NurseAvenger (@NurseAvenger) April 26, 2022

One Fan Posted a Photo of Dolly Mural

Another fan posted a photo of a beautiful Dolly mural. Rlincolnharris wrote: “Enough with all this Elon Musk chatter, here’s a Dolly Parton mural instead. Respond if you know where to find this.”

Enough with all this Elon Musk chatter, here's a Dolly Parton mural instead. Respond if you know where to find this. pic.twitter.com/RDDi3oAXKv — rlincolnharris (@rlincolnharris) April 26, 2022

Another Twitter user noted that both Elon Musk and Dolly Parton are rich individuals.

“When poor people get rich you get Dolly Parton. When rich people get rich you get Elon Musk. Bring back the middle class.”