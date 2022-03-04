‘Wicked Tuna’ Captain Dave Marciano Previews Return of Show With New Teaser

Okay, Outsiders. The Wicked Tuna return is on the way and Captain Dave Marciano has a great teaser for fans to see on social media.

Out on those tuna boats, things can get wild. But, it can also be a whole lot of fun and that shows in videos like the one that Marciano shared. When you’re out on the water doing anything. fishing, just riding, or whatever it is, nothing like a little rock ‘n roll to set the mood.

Of course, no one knows that better than Dave Marciano. The Wicked Tuna return is going to be exciting for fans and hopefully as exciting as this video. Check it out and see for yourself.

With a tuna in tow, the captain and his crew look like they were having a great time as the opening riff for AC/DC’s Highway to Hell started to play in the background. Marciano and his crew were able to get the monster fish onboard the boat, hung up, and got a photo taken of their big prize. No matter how many times you see these fish, they are always impressive.

Marciano and his team are ready to get things going and keep pulling in fish. While he has been on the show, Captain Dave has been one of the best. He pulls in fish each season and keeps it going at every location he works.

He fought hard through the pandemic and 2021 was a struggle, but he made it. Now Wicked Tuna returns for another season.

“Over the years as a commercial fisherman, there’s been at least half a dozen times where I just really thought I couldn’t do it anymore, especially when you add in the family part,” the Wicked Tuna star said.

As ‘Wicked Tuna’ Returns, Marciano Just Wants to Feed Family

While guys like Captain Dave fish for money, fish for fun, for the passion of it all there is still an underlying meaning to it all. Family. Marciano is only worried about being able to put food on the table, and that makes sense. If you can’t make a living fishing, then why do it?

“I could get by on a lot less but when it comes to the wife and kids having to go without as a father that makes you seriously reconsider what you’re doing with your life.”

He remembered a time when his son was young and the two were fishing.

“It was about 10 years ago,” the fisherman recalled. “And Joe and I were out fishing. Joe was young and small and had to flip over a fish tote and stand on it to reach the reel. We had been marking fish for hours, and chumming – we must have used up [to] 150 pounds of chum – but we couldn’t get anything to take a hook.”

With the Wicked Tuna return coming up, Marciano might look back on more of these memories. The good news, Joe and the Captain eventually started to hook fish. Because of course they did, he’s Captain Dave and Joe is his son.