Wild ‘Dead Celebrity’ TikTok Prank Targets Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and More

Stars like Bruce Springsteen, Cher, and Stevie Nicks have survived the most recent rounds of TikTok’s bizarre “Dead Celebrity” prank trend.

The hoaxes started making their rounds recently, but where they originated from is unknown. How they work is someone secretly records friends or family members and reveals that a living celebrity died. If they get a good reaction, they post it on TikTok.

The trend hit a new level of fame during the holidays as TikTokers shared the false and grim news with houses full of visiting family members. User Stevescooche compiled a montage of his favorite videos and posted it to his page yesterday. It has since amassed more than 12 million views, 1 million likes, and 9,000 comments, which proves that kids these days are suckers for strange things.

“I didn’t realize how many diehard Bon Jovi fans there were,” one person laughed.

“The Oprah Winfrey reaction had me rolling,” wrote another.

Dead Celebrity Hoaxes Spread Further Than TikTok

While the jokes are definitely morbid and probably shouldn’t be a “thing,” some of the reactions are actually hilarious. And fortunately, the kids behind the camera quickly let their victims know that they were just being twisted.

One video shows someone gasping, “Oh my God. Cher dead at 81,” and an entire room or people shouts “nooo!” in unison. In another, we can hear a girl tell her dad, who is eating and watching TV, that Howard Stern passed. The father throws his plate down and furiously shouts, “WHAT?”

One video shows a smart mom second-guessing her dark child’s information. When a son says “oh my god, Bon Jovi dead at 60,” the mother grimaces and immediately asks for a source.

“Alexa, did Bon Jovi die?”

“I think these celebs should watch these videos and see how many ppl LOVE them so much haha,” one person added with a uniquely positive spin on the trend.

Strangely dead celebrity hoaxes have been all the rage this year, and not just on TikTok. Various YouTube and other social media accounts have also made it their business to spread rumors that certain people have passed. But unlike the above trend, they don’t ever share that they’re lying. Instead, they try to keep people going until mainstream news clears the air.

Recently, Alan Jackson, Kid Rock, Melissa Gilbert, and Shemar Moore have fallen victim to wrongful reporting and lived to tell the tale on their personal social media accounts.

It all goes to show you that you should always be skeptical of things you read on the internet and that people will do anything for a click and a like.