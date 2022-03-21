Will Matthew McConaughey Be in Season 4 of ‘True Detective’?

The hit HBO Anthology series True Detective has a brand-new installment in the works. This installment marks the fourth since the franchise premiered with the Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-led premiere season in 2014. When the series premiered eight years ago, fans and critics alike were immediately hooked by the dark and almost surreal storyline.

Of course, adding the iconic McConaughey and Harrelson duo in the premiere season of True Detective certainly didn’t hurt the show’s ratings. Furthermore, while the True Detective seasons two or three didn’t see either Matthew McConaughey or Woody Harrelson reprising their roles in front of the camera, both have remained integral pieces of the franchise.

Both movie stars have remained active in the franchise, serving as executive producers on the series. However, fans have been angling for Matthew McConaughey’s Detective Rusy Cohle and Woody Harrelson’s Detective Marty Hart to return in True Detective’s season four which has been titled Night Country.

Will Matthew McConaughey Be Returning In ‘True Detective’s’ Season 4?

As of now, there are no updates as to whether or not True Detective fans will be seeing Matthew McConaughey returning to the hit HBO anthology’s season 4. In 2020, the hit HBO series hit a bit of a snag when it comes to future installments when True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto parted ways with the executive producers of the series.

According to reports, around the time of Pizzolatto’s exit from the HBO series, talks had been in the works for McConaughey to reunite with Pizzolatto for yet another intense crime-drama series titled Redeemer. However, this project has since fallen through. Could this mean that McConaughey – and possibly Pizzolatto – will now be available for True Detective’s season 4 Night Country installment? Only time will tell, it seems. News of the Night Country cast – and the installment’s premiere dates – should be on the horizon soon!

Following the ‘True Detective’ Anthology Series

When True Detective premiered in 2014 starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, the series took the airwaves on by storm. In the series, McConaughey and Harrelson star as two detectives who revisit a murder case; a case that left a mark on the psyche of both detectives.

When season two hit HBO just a year later, both McConaughey and Harrelson returned to the series. However, this time they were working solely behind the scenes as executive producers. Both actors continued their showrunner roles in the subsequent seasons.

True Detective’s second season stars Colin Farrell, Kelly Reilly, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn. This season follows a highway patrolman and detective as they investigate the murder of a corrupt city manager. Making things a little more complicated, another player is hoping to solve the crime. However, their reasons are far more nefarious.

The third season of True Detective saw Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali stepping into the lead role. This season follows the investigation of missing children during three separate periods of time.